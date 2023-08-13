The Gateway Pundit Wins Most Trusted Print Media at The American Liberty Awards!

Journalists and activists across truth-telling media, were commemorated Saturday night at The American Liberty Awards in Austin, Texas.

The Gateway Pundit won “Most Trusted Print Media” and was nominated alongside other booming news organizations that have sustained amid Big Tech’s unprecedented censorship against conservative media and the truth.

First award of the night: The Gateway Pundit wins Most Trusted Print Media @liberty_awards Thank you readers and supporters for your support. pic.twitter.com/o18RgK0ycV — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) August 13, 2023

Other nominees for Most Trusted Print Media included InfoWars, Natural News, ZeroHedge, National File, The Epoch Times, LifeSite News, Summit News, Political Signal, Breitbart, Uncover DC, Human Events, Revolver News, Valiant News and The Post Millenial.

Additional awards will be presented including “Most Truthful Writer” with The Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft and TGP’s intrepid investigative journalists Joe Hoft, Alicia Powe, Cassandra MacDonald and Cara Castronouva among the nominees.

Frank Cavanagh, a co-creator of the “Libby’s” spoke with The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview before the event.