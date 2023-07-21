It’s Official: Texas Resigns from Democrat Operative-founded ERIC Voter Registration System- 9 States Out – Only 23 Remain

Today, Texas Director of Elections sent a letter on behalf of the Texas Secretary of State notifying the Electronic Registration Information Center, Inc. know that they were resigning from the ERIC system. In March, The Gateway Pundit reported that Missouri, Florida, and West Virginia also were withdrawing from ERIC joining Ohio, Louisiana, Alabama, Virginia, and Iowa.

The Gateway Pundit has written extensively about ERIC and its founder, David Becker, who also founded the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), which received $69.5 million in Zuckerbucks and distributed it disproportionately to the “swing states”, with four of the top six states being PA, MI, AZ, and GA, which received an average of $8.5 million compared to $1.58 million on average being distributed to the remaining 23 states that received funds.

Texas will resign from ERIC, effective 91 days from the July 20th, 2023. They will have to implement a system that won’t cost more than $100,000. According to the Texas Tribune:

According to the secretary of state’s resignation letter, the state’s resignation will be effective in three months, in accordance with the program’s bylaws. By then, a law approved by the Texas Legislature this session, authored by Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes, will have gone into effect. That legislation directs the secretary of state’s office to build its own version of a multistate cross-check program or to find a “private sector provider” with a cost that won’t exceed $100,000.

The Gateway Pundit has reported for over a year now on the ERIC voter roll system that is used in 30-32 states. The system was originally promoted as a tool to clean up voter rolls. It is anything but that.

For example, Wisconsin is an ERIC State and has over 7 million registered voters in a state with less than 4 million eligible voters. The Wisconsin state election leader Sarah Whitt was hired by ERIC after performing such exemplary work in Wisconsin.

Obviously, ERIC is not working. The ERIC system is obsolete, inefficient, and has failed in its purpose. The Democrat party apparatus loves it for some reason.

The ERIC system is now used in dozens of states despite the fact that voter rolls in those states are more bloated with phantom voters than ever before in US history.

Last year The Gateway Pundit reported on the ERIC Systems in a series of articles and follow-up reports for over a year now.

These articles have gone viral and are being passed on to state officials.

Since our original reporting, thousands of grassroots activists have called their Secretary of State's office and demanded they look into the ERIC system.

As we reported earlier, several states have stepped away from the platform and more will follow.

Of course, this is a grave concern to Democrat lawmakers like Jocelyn Benson from Michigan and Gabe Sterling from Georgia who contributed to a recent AP report. The two liberal activists are concerned that several states are now taking a closer look at the failed system. They feel threatened.