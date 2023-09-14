BREAKING: GATEWAY PUNDIT CASE WITH BIDEN WHITE HOUSE-FBI GOES TO US SUPREME COURT – Biggest First Amendment Case in Modern US History! (UPDATE) SCOTUS To Take the Case

HUGE DEVELOPMENT in the Missouri and Louisiana (and Gateway Pundit) v. Biden First Amendment lawsuit challenging the government’s collusion with Big Tech to suppress the speech of millions of Americans.

LOOKS LIKE GATEWAY PUNDIT IS GOING TO THE SUPREME COURT!!!

Sources sent Gateway Pundit a copy of an unfiled legal document the Department of Justice’ (DOJ) appears to have leaked to the friendly press. The document is a draft Motion to Stay, to be filed at the U.S. Supreme Court. The draft motion asks the Supreme Court to stay (halt) last week’s ruling by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. There, the government had asked the Court of Appeals to reverse Judge Terry Doughty’s (United States District Court for the District of Louisiana) Preliminary Injunction (court order forcing government to stop), which ordered the Biden White House, the FBI, the DOJ, and scores of other government defendants to immediately cease censoring Americans’ speech on the internet.

SEE THE DRAFT MOTION ATTACHED BELOW:

Instead, the 5th Circuit tried to split the baby: it upheld Judge Doughty’s courageous injunction, but only as to the White House, the CDC, the FBI, and the Surgeon General while letting the rest of the government defendants off the hook.

After the 5th Circuit’s ruling, there was some question and speculation as to what the government’s next course of action would be – there were numerous strategic legal options for them to pursue, with a possible Supreme Court challenge perhaps being the most direct path.

This leaked DOJ Motion to Stay indicates that the DOJ is going to try and reverse the portion of the injunction left in place by the 5th Circuit. That is, the DOJ is going to try and stop the order (injunction) stopping the White House, CDC, FBI, and Surgeon General from censoring speech and overturning the 5th Circuit.

However, this also gives Gateway Pundit, Missouri, Louisiana, and the other plaintiffs in the case the opportunity to argue the whole 5th Circuit order – to ask the Supreme Court to issue an injunction against ALL OF THE GOVERNMENT DEFENDANTS TO IMMEDIATELY STOP COLLUDING WITH BIG TECH TO CENSOR SPEECH.

Additional plaintiffs, joining Hoft and the State of Missouri, include the State of Louisiana, epidemiologists Drs. Jayanta Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty and Jill Hines.

This is a huge development. Generations of law students will read about this case. The Supreme Court will have an opportunity to hold the line on the First Amendment in a decision that could and should set the tone for First Amendment law for the next 50 years.

Please Pray for us.

And please help cover our costs if you are able.

UPDATE: US SUPREME COURT ACCEPTS THE CASE.

“Order issued by Justice Alito: UPON CONSIDERATION of the application of counsel for the applicant, IT IS ORDERED that the preliminary injunction issued on July 4, 2023, by the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, case No. 3:22-cv-01213, is hereby administratively stayed until 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, September 22, 2023. It is further ordered that any response to the application be filed on or before Wednesday, September 20, 2023, by 4 p.m. (EDT)”