BREAKING: Independence Day Victory for Free Speech – Trump-Appointed Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction Prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and Other Agencies from Colluding with Big Tech to Censor Americans in MO v. Biden Case – with Gateway Pundit as Lead Plaintiff!

Monumental Independence Day Verdict! A Trump-appointed federal judge issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other agencies from its government-wide, fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to censor speech and manipulate the public.

Before we delve into the details of this recent development, it’s crucial to trace our steps back and understand the sequence of events that led us to this juncture.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported in May that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, along with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, filed a lawsuit (Missouri v. Biden) against the Biden Administration, including Biden himself, Anthony Fauci, the Department of Homeland Security, and nearly a dozen federal agencies and Secretaries.

The suit alleges a massive coordinated effort by the Deep State (permanent administrative state) to work with Big Tech to censor and manipulate Americans – from average citizens to news outlets – on issues including the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell, 2020 Election Integrity, COVID-19 origin and extent skepticism, COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, among other issues.

In June 2022, The Gateway Pundit began assisting Missouri AG Schmitt’s team and providing critical evidence of Facebook and Twitter censorship of the Gateway Pundit on all of these issues. (Read more here.)

The case reached a CRUCIAL turning point in July when AG Schmitt and his team won a huge victory. They persuaded the federal judge to grant them limited discovery (investigatory powers) BEFORE the Court. (Read more here.)

This allowed AG Schmitt to compel the GOVERNMENT AND FACEBOOK AND TWITTER, and a few other social media platforms to turn over documents and communications exchanged between the government and the social media platforms, in which censorship was discussed.

In August 2022, we reported that TGP’s Jim Hoft himself became the lead non-governmental plaintiff in the lawsuit against the government. (Read more here.)

Since then, AG Schmitt’s team has been engaged in a slug-fest with the government and Big Tech to turn over the demanded documents.

Neither the government nor Big Tech wants to disclose the damning evidence against them and they’ve fought like hell to stop the disclosure.

Since that time, numerous government officials including Dr. Tony Fauci have been deposed and testified in the case.

When former Attorney General Eric Schmitt became a sitting US Senator the new Missouri AG Andrew Bailey took over.

Terry A. Doughty, the chief U.S. district judge in the Western District of Louisiana, is overseeing the case. The government is obviously very concerned about this case as it proceeds.

On November 22, 2022, The Government filed a massive MOTION TO DISMISS (the lawsuit). Subsequently, the Government and States of Missouri and Louisiana and The Gateway Pundit have been battling, in multiple lengthy legal briefs, why the federal court should NOT dismiss our lawsuit.