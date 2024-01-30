NEW: Fani Willis’ Lover and Top Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Panics, Asks For Protective Order After Judge Unseals Divorce Records

Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ lover Nathan Wade asked for a protective order after a judge unsealed his divorce records.

Nathan Wade’s estranged wife Jocelyn Wade fought to unseal and make public their divorce records.

Last Monday a Cobb County judge granted a motion to unseal the top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade’s divorce records.

Judge Henry R. Thompson last week also issued a stay on Fani Willis’ deposition…for now. Willis previously tried to quash the subpoena. She was supposed to give a deposition last Tuesday.

Jocelyn Wade’s attorney told the judge last Monday that her client wants Fani Willis’ deposition *not as a Fulton County DA* but as “the alleged paramour of my client’s husband.”

“I have questions and she needs to answer them,” Jocelyn Wade’s lawyer said in blistering remarks to the judge last week.

WATCH:

Lol Fani Willis is such a rockstar attorney that she BUSTED HERSELF in a court filing related to knowledge of the Wade’s failed marriage. This is Jocelyn Wade’s attorney. Subpoena for Willis’ deposition on hold for now. pic.twitter.com/E3XhRCWxJ3 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 22, 2024

Nathan Wade asked for a protective order over filings in his divorce case.

New: Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade seeks protective order over filings in his divorce case. A hearing in the divorce case is set for Wednesday, when Wade could face questioning about alleged "improper" relationship with DA Fani Willis. https://t.co/ChkreCpuZB — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) January 29, 2024

As previously reported, Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top Trump prosecutor in her office.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

The motion was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The motion seeks to have the charges against Michael Roman dismissed and for Fani Willis, Nathan Wade and everyone in the DA’s office to be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Nathan Wade’s Capital One credit card statements provided by Jocelyn Wade were documented in the court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Nathan Wade spent money on Fani Willis by buying her flowers, and paying for hotels, air travel, a cruise, and Ubers.

The bank statements prove Nathan Wade bought Fani Willis flights to Miami and San Francisco.

Last week Trump joined Michael Roman’s effort to disqualify Fani Willis from the RICO case in a 6-page court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Trump’s attorneys accused Fani Willis of violating Georgia’s ethics rules by publicly accusing the defendants in the RICO case of racism after they called out her illicit affair.

There will be a hearing as early as February to look into Fani Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade.