FANI FIGHTS BACK: DA Willis Attacks Ex-Wife of Lover Nathan Wade After Stealing Her Man — Fani Now Accuses Former Wife of “Interfering” with Her DOJ-Backed Trump Case

Last Friday,Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has slated a mid-February hearing to address explosive allegations against Soros-funded District Attorney Fani Willis, The Epoch Times reported.

The court acknowledged the need to deliberate on claims that Willis engaged in an “improper” use of funds and maintained an alleged “scandalous” affair with Nathan Wade, the prosecutor Willis hired to lead Trump’s investigation.

Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official and co-defendant in the racketeering case led by Willis, moved to accuse both Willis and Wade of misconduct.

The motion, spearheaded by Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, alleges an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” between Willis and Wade, potentially undermining the integrity of the prosecution against Trump and others.

Fani Willis was earlier subpoenaed to testify in the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed to go after former President Donald Trump and his associates.

According to a court filing obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Willis was served a subpoena at her Atlanta office for her testimony in the divorce case of Nathan Wade and his wife, Joycelyn Wade.

The nature of the questions Willis may face in the deposition remains undisclosed in the subpoena document.

Willis then went to a local church service and lied to the congregation about her payments to her lover Nathan Wade.

Now Fanis is fighting back. Willis is now attacking Wade’s former wife saying she interfering with her bogus case against President Trump!

