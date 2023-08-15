BREAKING: Trump and 18 Others Indicted! Mark Meadows, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani and Others Indicted! – 41 CHARGES – RICO & CONSPIRACY

BREAKING UPDATE: 19 TOTAL PEOPLE INDICTED – TRUMP AND 18 OTHERS INDICTED ON 41 CHARGES!

30 UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATORS

Trump and his allies were indicted.

Trump, Mark Meadows, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark, Mike Roman were all charged.




Reporters swarmed the Fulton County courthouse as Trump’s fourth indictment loomed Monday evening.

WATCH:

The corrupt Fulton County District Attorney’s office posted the proposed charging documents before the grand jury even deliberated on Monday.

The indictments dropped Monday evening are the exact same ones that were posted to the Fulton County website earlier Monday!

10 witnesses testified before the grand jury on Monday.

The Trump camp responded to the latest indictment Monday evening.

Trump called Fani Willis a “rabid partisan” who purposely stalledher investigation to maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race.

Thanks for sharing!
