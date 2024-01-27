Trump Takes the Gloves Off, Seeks to Disqualify Fani Willis From RICO Case in Blistering Court Filing

President Trump is now seeking to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia RICO case.

Trump joined his co-defendant Michael Roman’s effort to disqualify Fani Willis over her illicit affair with a top prosecutor she hired and financially benefitted from.

As previously reported, Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top Trump prosecutor in her office.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

The motion was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The motion seeks to have the charges against Michael Roman dismissed and for Fani Willis, Nathan Wade and everyone in the DA’s office to be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Nathan Wade’s Capital One credit card statements provided by his estranged wife Jocelyn Wade were documented in the court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Nathan Wade spent money on Fani Willis by buying her flowers, and paying for hotels, air travel, a cruise, and Ubers.

The bank statements prove Nathan Wade bought Fani Willis flights to Miami and San Francisco.

Trump joined Michael Roman’s effort to disqualify Fani Willis from the RICO case in a 6-page court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Trump’s attorneys accused Fani Willis of violating Georgia’s ethics rules by publicly accusing the defendants in the RICO case of racism after they called out her illicit affair.

Last week Fani Willis bizarrely defended her improper relationship with Nathan Wade when she addressed churchgoers at Big Bethel AME.

Willis played the race card as she defended her relationship with Nathan Wade.

Willis appeared to defend her hiring of special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Without mentioning Wade by name, Willis said she hired three special prosecutors to work on the case and "paid them all the same hourly rate." But critics only attack the one who is a Black man, she said.

Trump cited Fani Willis statements to churchgoers as evidence she violated Georgia’s ethics rules.

“Highly significant to the merits of the adopted motion, President Trump points out that after Roman’s motion was filed, and after the Court announced in open court on Friday, January 12 that it intended to hold a hearing on the motion in February, DA Willis chose, two days later, on Sunday, January 14, during Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday weekend, in a religious public forum, to make racially charged, extrajudicial statements designed to defend against, as well as divert and deflect attention from, the alleged misconduct outlined in Roman’s motion. DA Willis gave a keynote speech at Atlanta’s historic Black church, Big Bethel AME Church, a speech wherein, without mentioning the alleged affair or even trying to put her alleged malfeasance in context, she repeatedly and inappropriately injected race into the case and stoked racial animus by, among other statements, asking God why the defendants were questioning her conduct in hiring a Black man but not his White counterparts, and why the judgment of a Black female Democrat wasn’t as good as White male Republicans. The DA’s speech lasted approximately 35 minutes, was widely reported on by local and national media outlets and broadcast on YouTube.” Trump’s attorneys wrote.

Trump’s attorneys said the maximum punishment for violating Georgia’s ethics rules in disbarment.

“Specifically, the DA’s extrajudicial comments set out in footnote 1 constitute a glaring, flagrant, and calculated effort to foment racial bias into this case by publicly denouncing the defendants for somehow daring to question her decision to hire a Black man (without also mentioning that she is alleged to have had a workplace affair with the same man) to be a special prosecutor. These assertions by the DA engender a great likelihood of substantial prejudice towards the defendants in the eyes of the public in general, and prospective jurors in Fulton County in particular. Moreover, the DA’s self-serving comments came with the added, sought after, benefit of garnering racially based sympathy for her self-inflicted quagmire. That being so, the DA’s comments directly ran afoul of Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 3.8 Special Responsibilities of a Prosecutor, subsection (g): The prosecutor in a criminal case shall “… refrain from making extrajudicial comments that have a substantial likelihood of heightening public condemnation of the accused.”2 The maximum penalty for a violation of Rule 3.8 is disbarment.” Trump’s lawyers wrote in the court filing.

Earlier this month GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a criminal complaint against Fani Willis over her ‘improper’ relationship with Nathan Wade.

There will be a hearing as early as February to look into Fani Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade.