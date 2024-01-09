BREAKING: Filing Accuses Fulton County DA Fani Willis of Having ‘Improper’ Romantic Relationship with Top Trump Prosecutor – Seeks to Disqualify Fani Willis From RICO Case

Crooked Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with a top Trump prosecutor in her office, according to a filing, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to the AJC, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

Nathan Wade was brought in as a special prosecutor by Fani Willis in November 2021.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

The motion was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The motion seeks to have the charges against Michael Roman dismissed and for Fani Willis, Nathan Wade and everyone in the DA’s office to be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The motion claims “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed they had an ongoing, personal relationship.”

The filing asserts Fani Willis never got Wade’s appointment to special prosecutor approved by the Fulton Board of Commissioners, which is required by law.

Excerpt from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

It alleges that Willis and Wade have been involved in a romantic relationship that began before Wade was appointed special prosecutor. It says they traveled together to Napa Valley and Florida, and they cruised the Caribbean using tickets Wade purchased from Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines — although the filing did not include documentation of those purchases. The motion also said the checks sent to Wade from Fulton County and his subsequent purchase of vacations for Willis could amount to honest services fraud, a federal crime in which a vendor gives kickbacks to an employer. It is also possible this could be prosecuted under the federal racketeering statute, the motion said. Roman’s lawyer, Marietta attorney Ashleigh Merchant, wrote that the “motion is not filed lightly. Nor is it being filed without considerable forethought, research or investigation.” But the issue had to be raised and must be heard because the issues “strike at the heart of fairness in our justice system and, if left unaddressed and unchecked, threaten to taint the entire prosecution of this case, invite error and completely undermine public confidence in any outcome in this proceeding.” Willis and Wade, the motion contends, “have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers.”

This isn’t the first time Fani Willis has been accused of partisanship and lawlessness.

In July 2022, Judge Robert McBurney admonished Fani Willis in court for hosting a fundraiser for a Democrat candidate running against one of her potential targets.

Judge Robert McBurney Lectures DA Fani Willis about the optics of her prosecuting the political rival of a politician she supports.

President Trump on Monday moved to dismiss Fani Willis’s RICO case against him on presidential immunity, double jeopardy claims.