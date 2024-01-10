Fulton County DA Fani Willis Subpoenaed to Testify in Divorce Case Following Allegations of Affair with Special Prosecutor and Boyfriend She Appointed to Go After Trump

Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been subpoenaed to testify in the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed to go after former President Donald Trump and his associates.

According to a court filing obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Willis was served a subpoena at her Atlanta office for her testimony in the divorce case of Nathan Wade and his wife, Joycelyn Wade.

The nature of the questions Willis may face in the deposition remains undisclosed in the subpoena document.

According to WSJ, a spokesman for Willis declined to comment regarding the subpoena. However, there has been a previous acknowledgment from the prosecution team of an intention to respond to allegations regarding an inappropriate relationship between Willis and Wade. As of Tuesday afternoon, no such response had been recorded in the court files.

The news outlet added that Nathan Wade was contacted for a statement but has not provided any immediate response. Similarly, counsel for Joycelyn Wade has withheld comment pending further developments.

This subpoena, filed by Joycelyn’s attorney, left with Willis’s executive assistant by a process server, came just hours before accusations of misconduct against Willis and Nathan Wade were formalized in a motion related to Trump’s case.

Mike Roman, a former Trump campaign official and co-defendant in the racketeering case led by Willis, moved to accuse both Willis and Wade of misconduct. The motion, spearheaded by Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, alleges an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” between Willis and Wade, potentially undermining the integrity of the prosecution against Trump and others.

The motion alleges that this relationship led to financial benefits for Willis, with county records revealing that Wade has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The motion suggests that Wade financed luxury vacations with Willis, using funds from Fulton County, to destinations such as Napa Valley and the Caribbean.

The substantiating evidence for these claims, she argues, exists within sealed records from the Wade divorce case, which she is urging the court to unseal.

The motion further alleges that sources close to both Willis and Wade have confirmed their ongoing personal relationship, which was not disclosed properly nor was Wade’s appointment as special prosecutor approved by the Fulton Board of Commissioners, as mandated by law.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners reportedly failed to show any discussion of Wade’s contract since Willis took office.

Judge Scott McAfee, presiding over the racketeering case, has not yet scheduled a hearing for Roman’s motion. Similarly, the Cobb County court has not set a date for Willis’s deposition in the divorce case.

These claims, if substantiated, could have significant legal and political repercussions, particularly for the ongoing racketeering case against Trump and 18 associates.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Nathan Wade was brought in as a special prosecutor by Fani Willis in November 2021. He met with Biden’s White House Counsel at least twice in 2022 leading up to Trump’s indictment – once in May 2022 and another time in November 2022.

GOP lawyer Mike Davis broke down how Fani’s boyfriend met with White House officials to plot the Trump indictments and put this on his expense report.

Mike Davis: “He has two bills, one on May 23, 2022, for $2,000 for travel to Athens. I presume that’s Athens, Georgia, conference with White House counsel. So we have to look, was Biden down in Athens, Georgia on May 23, 2022, or did this White House counsel make a trip down there? What was the purpose of this trip? Obviously, this meeting is about Trump’s case, this unprecedented prosecution of Trump by Fannie Willis and her alleged boyfriend, Nathan Wade. Because Nathan Wade billed for $2,000 of his time for this meeting with the White House counsel. So the White House can’t say that this meeting was not related to Trump. “Wade is stupid enough to put in his billing, that’s publicly disclosed, that he met with the White House counsel related to President Trump’s prosecution. Like you said, not Brandeis, not even close. And I can’t believe that Fannie Willis would bring in this unqualified clown, even if it’s her boyfriend, even if this clown takes her on trips around the world to run the most important case of her career. She’s just a total buffoon. And then there’s the second meeting. Interview with DC White House counsel on November 18, 2022, again, a block billing for 2000 hours. I’m looking at this, Nathan Wade’s bills. He doesn’t have a lot of specifics in these bills. They’re block bills for $2,000 a pop each day. “So there’s clear coordination. There’s clear coordination between Biden and these prosecutors. Remember, it was deputy White House counsel Jonathan’s suit who waived President Trump’s claim of executive privilege on behalf of President Trump that led to the unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful home raid on President Trump for the presidential records he’s allowed to have in the office of former president under the Presidential Records act. Trending: Hot Mic: Journos Caught on Tape Joking About Trump Assassination at Courthouse Ahead of Immunity Appeal Hearing (VIDEO) “It was Matthew Colangelo who got sent as a senior political appointee in the Biden Justice Department. The number two to the number three, who got sent to Manhattan Da Alvin Bragg’s office. The Soros funded Manhattan DA to resurrect this zombie case against Trump that the prior Manhattan DA, the Manhattan U. S. Attorney, the Federal Election Commission, and Alvin Bragg himself passed on until this Biden official went to Bragg’s office and brought the first indictment ever against a former president. “And now we have this Nathan Wade, Fanny Willis’s alleged boyfriend, who had these meetings with the White House, including a meeting with the White House counsel before the indictment of President Trump.

It turns out it is not only Wade. Willis herself also flew up to DC and met with the White House on February 28, 2023. The record shows that one of the individuals she apparently met with was Kamala Harris. This was just DAYS after the Georgia grand jury recommended charges and indictments in the Trump RICO case.