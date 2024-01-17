Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Deep Trouble – Hearing as Early as February for Hiring her Lover to Prosecute Trump (Video)

The Georgia RICO case against Trump might go off the rails because of Fani Willis’ ‘improper’ relationship with and *financially benefitted* from a top Trump prosecutor she hired.

As previously reported, Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top Trump prosecutor in her office.



Fani Willis with alleged paramour Nathan Wade

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

Nathan Wade was brought in as a special prosecutor by Fani Willis in November 2021.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

The motion was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The motion seeks to have the charges against Michael Roman dismissed and for Fani Willis, Nathan Wade and everyone in the DA’s office to be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

There will be a hearing as early as February to look into Fani Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Deep Trouble – Hearing as Early as February for Hiring her Lover to Prosecute Trump Dana Perino: She hired her romantic partner as a top prosecutor in Georgia’s Trump election meddling case. A judge is expected to set a February court date to hear those arguments. Steve Harrigan following the story live in Atlanta. Hi, Steve. FOX News reporter Steve Harrigan: Dana, that drama certainly is heating up here in Georgia. The judge in charge of the election interference case here has said there will be a hearing as early as February to look into the possible relationship between the Fulton County DA, Fonnie Willis, and a prosecutor. She hired Nathan Wade to see if there was anything improper there and whether the DA benefited from that relationship financially as well. You’ve given $654,000 to somebody who is your romantic partner. You didn’t disclose that there were points in this case where you had special grand juries and other things that extended the amount of time to bring the case that also financially benefited him. And a person looking at the case might wonder, did you make those decisions to benefit your romantic partner? Even if she would have made the same decisions otherwise? That’s an actual conflict of interest.

FOX News reported via Midnight Rider:

Fani Willis on Sunday addressed churchgoers at Big Bethel AME in her first public statement since a filing alleged she had an ‘improper’ relationship with and financially benefitted from a top Trump prosecutor she hired.

She defended her relationship with Nathan Wade and played the race (of course).

“You cannot expect black women to be perfect,” Willis said in church as she defended her relationship with Wade.