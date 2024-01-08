BREAKING: Another Round of Epstein Docs Released – AND THERE ARE ALLEGED SEX TAPES OF BILL CLINTON WHICH CLEARLY IDENTIFY HIS FACE

This is a developing story…please check back for updates.

Another batch of documents from a defamation lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein were released on Monday morning.

The Gateway Pundit obtained the 17 new documents on Monday and they are explosive!

Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday unsealed the first cache of documents from lawsuits related to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse which potentially included names of over 150 people.

The first set of documents detailed Ghislaine Maxwell’s recruiting techniques, Prince Andrew’s abuse of the trafficked victims, and Bill Clinton’s fondness for “young” girls.

A second cache of Epstein docs was unsealed on Thursday.

According to the second tranche of documents obtained by The Gateway Pundit and reviewed by this reporter, one Epstein victim, a minor teen dubbed “Jane Doe 3,” said she was trafficked to “prominent American politicians” to “obtain potential blackmail information.”

The Gateway Pundit obtained the third round of Epstein documents on Friday.

According to testimony, computers from Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion were removed before the FBI conducted a search of the property.

The new documents reveal there are alleged sex tapes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson.

“When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filed on each separate occasion by Jeffery.”

BILL CLINTON, PRINCE ANDREW AND RICHARD BRANSON’S FACES ARE ALL CLEARLY IDENTIFIABLE IN THE ALLEGED SEX TAPES.

“THANK GOD SHE MANAGED TO GET A HOLD OF SOME FOOTAGE OF THE FILMED SEX TAPES, WHICH CLEARLY IDENTIFY THE FACES OF CLINTON, PRINCE ANDREW AND BRANSON HAVING SEXUAL INTERCOURSE WITH HER.”

Richard Branson and Bill Clinton named in the latest Jeffrey Epstein documents – Allegedly there are tapes. Allegedly. “When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filed on each separate occasion by Jeffery.” pic.twitter.com/gv4kpJsat3 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 8, 2024

Read the new documents here:

In July 2022, Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with GP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

As a media intervenor, TGP requested the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients.

** See HERE for GP’s Opening Appellate Brief.