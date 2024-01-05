BREAKING: Third Round of Epstein Documents Unsealed: Computers Removed From Epstein Palm Beach Mansion Before FBI Conducted Search

Another tranche of Epstein documents was released on Friday afternoon.

Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday unsealed the first cache of documents from lawsuits related to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse which potentially included names of over 150 people.

The first set of documents detailed Ghislaine Maxwell’s recruiting techniques, Prince Andrew’s abuse of the trafficked victims, and Bill Clinton’s fondness for “young” girls.

A second cache of Epstein docs was unsealed on Thursday.

According to the second tranche of documents obtained by The Gateway Pundit and reviewed by this reporter, one Epstein victim, a minor teen dubbed “Jane Doe 3,” said she was trafficked to “prominent American politicians” to “obtain potential blackmail information.”

The Gateway Pundit obtained the third round of Epstein documents on Friday.

According to testimony, computers from Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion were removed before the FBI conducted a search of the property.

More Jeffrey Epstein documents have been unsealed – Adriana Ross (John Doe) removed computers from Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion before the FBI could search the premises. Thread. pic.twitter.com/ItWPx5ZMGV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 5, 2024

Recall that evidence from Jeffrey Epstein’s safe ‘went missing‘ after a raid by the FBI.

In July 2019 the FBI raided Jeffrey Epstein’s home in New York City. The FBI agents found damning information and evidence throughout his 7-story residence. The evidence included “numerous black binders” with white labels that had “clear pages containing thumbnail photos with CDs attached.”

FBI agents also found several items in a safe including “binders with CDs, various items of jewelry, external hard drives, lose diamonds, large amounts of U.S. currency and passports.”

The FBI later said the evidence in the safe went missing. Chris Wray’s FBI said they went back a few days later and the evidence had disappeared.