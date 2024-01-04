Cache of Unsealed Docs Detail How Ghislaine Maxwell Used “Kissing Game” to Coax “Very Girlish” Minor Teens to Pleasure Jeffrey Epstein

Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday confirmed the first cache of documents from lawsuits related to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse which potentially included names of over 150 people would be released on Wednesday.

The Gateway Pundit obtained the cache of documents that was unsealed Wednesday evening.

Read it here.

One of the unsealed documents detailed how Epstein’s pimp Ghislaine Maxwell used a ‘kissing game’ to coax minor teens to ‘pleasure’ Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, a convicted sex offender is currently serving a prison sentence for her role in helping traffic Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slaves which included minor teen girls.

A document by Epstein victim and plaintiff Virginia Giuffre, details Ghislaine Maxwell’s role in coaxing minor teens to pleasure Epstein.

Rinaldo Rizzo, an estate manager for a friend of Maxwell and Epstein described how a group of 11 or 12 girls, including “very girlish” minor teens, would “grind on each other” and play the “kissing game.”

“The girls were grinding on each other, lifting up their tops, it was very inappropriate,” Rizzo said under oath in a deposition.

Partial transcription from Rinaldo Rizzo’s deposition:

Q. Can you describe the 11 to 12 girls to your memory?

A. In my recollection, various of ages. They could have been from as young as 14, 15 to 18 maybe, 19 . . .very girlish.”

Q. Once inside the house, what happens next?

A. I showed Ghislaine and Jeffrey into the living room, and Ghislaine was the one that instructed the girls, pointing that they needed to come to the living room.”

Q. What happens next?

A. . . . it was getting very perogative [sic], nothing I would want my children to see. The girls were grinding on each other, lifting up their tops, it was very inappropriate.”

Q. What did you see next?

A.. . . From what I knew, Jeffrey was with Ghislaine and now I have all these girls acting very inappropriate….”

Q. When the girls are kissing either Jeff or other girls where was Ghislaine Maxwell?

A. Sitting right next to Jeffrey.”

Q. Is there something you remember vividly?

A. . . . I did pull the nanny aside and I was really, my wife and I were dumbfounded, profound of the situation, and she mentioned this was an occurrence that had happened before, and they called it the kissing game.”

Also according to Rinaldo Rizzo, Ghislaine Maxwell threatened a minor teen and confiscated her passport so she wouldn’t be able to leave Epstein’s pedophile island in the Caribbean.

Q. How old was this girl?

A. 15 years old.”

Q. What did she say?

A. She proceeds to tell my wife and I that, and this is not – this is blurting out, not a conversation like I’m having a casual conversation, that quickly I was on an island, I was on the island and there was Ghislaine, there was Sarah, she said they asked me for sex, I said no. . . . And she says no, and she says Ghislaine took my passport. And I said what, and she says Sarah took her passport and phone and gave it to Ghislaine Maxwell, and at that point she said that she was threatened. And I said threatened? She says yes, I was threatened by Ghislaine not to discuss this. . . And she said that before she got there, she was threatened again by Jeffrey and Ghislaine not to talk about what I had mentioned earlier, about – again, the word she used was sex.

Q. And during this time that you’re saying she is rambling, is her demeanor continues to be what you described it?

A. Yes.

Q. Was she in fear?

A. Yes