Bill Clinton Spotted in Mexico as Tranche of Epstein Docs Reveal Former Prez ‘Likes Them Young’

Bill Clinton was spotted in the small Mexican town of San Miguel de Allende as the first tranche of Epstein documents were unsealed by Judge Loretta Preska.

Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday unsealed the first cache of documents from lawsuits related to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse which potentially included names of over 150 people.

In August 2019, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in his cell from his bunk bed with a prison bedsheet wrapped around his head.

Epstein’s victims testified in a defamation lawsuit brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre. Partial transcripts of the depositions related to the defamation case were released on Wednesday.

Former President Bill Clinton was named as “Doe 36” in more than fifty redacted filings.

Bill Clinton was good friends with Epstein and traveled on his private jet dubbed ‘Lolita Express’ over two dozen times and according to pilot logs, underage teenagers were on the flights with Clinton.



Bill Clinton with Epstein pimp Ghislaine Maxwell

A witness alleged she saw Bill Clinton and “2 young girls” on Epstein’s pedophile island in the Caribbean; however, Clinton’s spokesman denied the claims.

A witness described Bill Clinton’s fondness for “young” girls according to the documents unsealed on Wednesday.

Q: “Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?”

A: “He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

Meanwhile, Bill Clinton was out for a stroll in a small Mexican city as the Epstein docs hit the docket.

“Even Bill Clinton walks calmly and safely through the streets of San Miguel de Allende, enjoying its unique beauty and the kindness of the people of San Miguel de Allende. Welcome, Mr. President!” Mayor Mauricio Trejo said on Wednesday.