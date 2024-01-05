BREAKING: New Cache of Epstein Docs Unsealed: Minor Victim Trafficked to “Prominent American Politicians” to “Obtain Potential Blackmail Information”

A second cache of Epstein docs was unsealed on Thursday.

Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday unsealed the first cache of documents from lawsuits related to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse which potentially included names of over 150 people.

The first set of documents detailed Ghislaine Maxwell’s recruiting techniques, Prince Andrew’s abuse of the trafficked victims, and Bill Clinton’s fondness for “young” girls.

According to the second tranche of documents obtained by The Gateway Pundit and reviewed by this reporter, one Epstein victim, a minor teen dubbed “Jane Doe 3,” said she was trafficked to “prominent American politicians” to “obtain potential blackmail information.”

“Epstein also sexually trafficked the then-minor Jane Doe, making her available for sex to politically-connected and financially-powerful people. Epstein’s purposes in “lending” Jane Doe (along with other young girls) to such powerful people were to ingratiate himself with them for business, personal, political, and financial gain, as well as to obtain potential blackmail information.” – the document described of Jane Doe #3.

Witness testimony detailing Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse of a minor teen was revealed in the second set of unsealed documents reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Another witness, a minor teen, described how she was forced to recruit high school girls for Epstein and his circle of powerful friends:

Q. Did you bring other girls to him?

A. Yes. I brought friends over.

Q. And were they also of similar age to you?

A. Yes. They were my peers.

Q. High school girls?

A. Correct.

Q. Did any of them have massage experience?

A. I do not know.

Q. Were you going out to look for a massage therapist, a professional massage therapist to bring to him?

A. No.

Q. What he wanted at his house was young high school girls under the pretense of some massage?

Q. Is that fair?

THE WITNESS: Yes, that’s fair. I mean, I have to think. Sometimes I would go over and I would just swim and I would get paid, or I would take a nap and I’d get paid, or I would just hang out and I’d get paid. So that should be in my statement as well.

Jeffrey Epstein wanted one of the minor teen victims “emancipated” so she could live with him:

Q. And at the time, you are 15, 16 or 17 years old?

THE WITNESS: Yes.

Q. No massage experience?

A. No.

Q. You were told to bring other girls to his house?

THE WITNESS: After a while, yes.

Q. These massages were turned sexual by Jeffrey, as opposed to by anyone else?

A. Jeffrey took my clothes off without my consent the first time I met him.

Q. The massages were scheduled by people working for Jeffrey?

A. I don’t recall.

Q. Jeffrey Epstein, during these massages, would use sex toys or have sex toys used?

10 THE WITNESS: Well, at that point, it’s no longer a massage. Something else is going on. But, yes, he would take out adult toys and different things.

Q. While you were a teenager, Jeffrey Epstein asked you to live with him?

A. Yes. He wanted me to be emancipated.

Q. Jeffrey Epstein encouraged girl-on-girl sex?

22 THE WITNESS: Yes.

In August 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in his cell from his bunk bed with a prison bedsheet wrapped around his head.

Epstein, who is 6 feet tall, reportedly secured the bedsheet to the top bunk bed and wrapped the sheet around his neck.



Epstein prison photos; neck injury from hanging