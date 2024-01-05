BREAKING: New Cache of Documents Released – Epstein-Maxwell Documents Released Thursday Night – 19 New Exhibits

by

This is a developing report…

The Gateway Pundit was notified moments ago that a new trove of Giuffre v. Maxwell documents was released to us Thursday night, January 4, after 6 PM.

This follows the release of documents on Wednesday night by Judge Loretta Preska. The unsealed cache of documents comes from lawsuits related to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse which potentially included names of over 150 people.

The first set of documents detailed Ghislaine Maxwell’s recruiting techniques, Prince Andrew’s abuse of the trafficked victims and Bill Clinton’s fondness for “young” girls.

The following transaction was entered by McCawley, Sigrid on 1/4/2024 at 6:18 PM EST and filed on 1/4/2024

You can read the documents, link here:

Case Name: Giuffre v. Maxwell
Case Number: 1:15-cv-07433-LAP
Filer: Virginia L. Giuffre
WARNING: CASE CLOSED on 05/25/2017
Document Number: 1325

Docket Text:
NOTICE of Documents Ordered Unsealed by Court Order of December 18, 2023 re: [1315] Order,,. Document filed by Virginia L. Giuffre.

(Attachments: # (1) Exhibit DE 246, # (2) Exhibit DE 247-1, # (3) Exhibit DE 247-3, # (4) Exhibit DE 249-4, # (5) Exhibit DE 249-13, # (6) Exhibit DE 249-14, # (7) Exhibit DE 257, # (8) Exhibit DE 258, # (9) Exhibit DE 258-2, # (10) Exhibit DE 258-3, # (11) Exhibit DE 258-4, # (12) Exhibit DE 258-10, # (13) Exhibit DE 260-2, # (14) Exhibit DE 261, # (15) Exhibit DE 267, # (16) Exhibit DE 268, # (17) Exhibit DE 268-2, # (18) Exhibit DE 272-6, # (19) Exhibit DE 272-7).(McCawley, Sigrid)

Read the 19 documents (plus cover page) below:

