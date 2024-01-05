BREAKING: New Cache of Documents Released – Epstein-Maxwell Documents Released Thursday Night – 19 New Exhibits

This is a developing report…

The Gateway Pundit was notified moments ago that a new trove of Giuffre v. Maxwell documents was released to us Thursday night, January 4, after 6 PM.

This follows the release of documents on Wednesday night by Judge Loretta Preska. The unsealed cache of documents comes from lawsuits related to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse which potentially included names of over 150 people.

The first set of documents detailed Ghislaine Maxwell’s recruiting techniques, Prince Andrew’s abuse of the trafficked victims and Bill Clinton’s fondness for “young” girls.

The following transaction was entered by McCawley, Sigrid on 1/4/2024 at 6:18 PM EST and filed on 1/4/2024

Case Name: Giuffre v. Maxwell Case Number: 1:15-cv-07433-LAP Filer: Virginia L. Giuffre WARNING: CASE CLOSED on 05/25/2017 Document Number: 1325

Docket Text:

NOTICE of Documents Ordered Unsealed by Court Order of December 18, 2023 re: [1315] Order,,. Document filed by Virginia L. Giuffre.

