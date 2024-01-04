BREAKING FROM EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS: Victim Describes How Prince Andrew Grabbed Her Breast – Epstein Brags About Taking Girl’s Virginity – “The Girl by the Pool”

New evidence refutes claims by Prince Andrew, left, that he only saw Jeffrey Epstein once after his first imprisonment. (@MailOnline / Twitter screen shot)

Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday confirmed the first names from Jeffrey Epstein’s client list of over 150 people would be released on Wednesday.

A cache of documents was unsealed Wednesday evening.

Read it here: Court Listener

The explosive documents reveal, according to a witness, Jeffrey Epstein bragged about taking a young girl’s virginity.

 

In document 1320-026 the witness describes how Prince Andrew grabbed her breast.

