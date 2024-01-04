BREAKING FROM EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS: Victim Describes How Prince Andrew Grabbed Her Breast – Epstein Brags About Taking Girl’s Virginity – “The Girl by the Pool”

Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday confirmed the first names from Jeffrey Epstein’s client list of over 150 people would be released on Wednesday.
A cache of documents was unsealed Wednesday evening.
Read it here: Court Listener
The explosive documents reveal, according to a witness, Jeffrey Epstein bragged about taking a young girl’s virginity.
In document 1320-026 the witness describes how Prince Andrew grabbed her breast.
page 6 of 10
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!