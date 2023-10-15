EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: “I Will Never Surrender!” – Kari Lake Discusses Her 2024 Senate Race, Presidential Election, Lawless Southern Border – Says They Rigged Her Election to “Keep an Outsider Like Me Out” (VIDEO)

Kari Lake spoke exclusively to The Gateway last week after announcing her bid for Arizona’s open US Senate seat in 2024 about her plan to beat her radical leftist opponents and secure the southern border.

Lake commented on her stolen election for Arizona Governor, which she is still fighting in court; the lawless southern border, where both of her “Marxist” opponents have repeatedly voted against additional security; and what she is expecting in her race, where she already holds an early lead against Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego and incumbent Kyrsten Sinema, who claims to be an Independent but is as far left as they come!

Lake is expected to face the Democrat and alleged “former” Democrat in a three-way General Election.

The Gateway Pundit reported extensively on Kari Lake’s stolen election, where 60% of machines were rigged to fail, targeting Republican election day voters, and hundreds of thousands of fraudulent mail-in ballots were inserted into the system. Lake is still fighting an appeal in her ongoing lawsuit to overturn the election and take her rightful seat as Governor. However, she won’t let the election criminals stop her from fighting for the people and running again in 2024.

Before announcing her candidacy, Lake told The Gateway Pundit that her court cases “will continue to be pursued,” and she is “perfectly capable of multitasking” while running for Senate.

President Trump didn’t quit. Why should Kari Lake let them keep her out of politics by not running for office?

The RINOs in Maricopa County and Soros-funded Katie Hobbs stole the election for governor “to keep an outsider like me out,” said Lake. “They can’t afford another Trump-style outsider who’s going to go and do right by the people,” she continued.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson met with Kari at Jetset Magazine’s hangar in Scottsdale, Arizona, just as she finished interviewing Jim Caviezel. When asked about her meeting with Caviezel, Lake told The Gateway Pundit that the interview will air on Jetset Magazine’s webpage.

This is where Lake held her massive rally with thousands of people to make her big 2024 announcement. As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump sent a video to be aired during the rally, giving his Complete and Total Endorsement for Kari in 2024! This was the first endorsement Trump has ever made upon a candidate announcing their bid for office.

Watch a replay of Lake’s entire rally here.

In the 15-minute sit-down interview, Lake also commented on other hot topics, including whether or not she would accept an invitation to serve as President Trump’s Vice President, what she’s seen while traveling across the nation campaigning for Trump, and the recent thrashing she gave radical-left, open borders Marxist Ruben Gallego at the airport after he invited her to talk about his bad legislation. Watch the hilarious and embarrassing encounter here.

Will Ruben Gallego dodge the debate as Katie Hobbs did before stealing the election?

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Tells Reporters “We Wrote The Playbook on Beating [Kari Lake],” Says She’s “Happy to Share it” With Lake’s 2024 Senate Opponent

Arizona voters can sign Kari Lake’s candidate petition here to get her name on the ballot here:

Watch TGP correspondent Jordan Conradson’s full interview with Kari Lake below: