WATCH LIVE: Kari Lake Announces US Senate Bid at Rally in Scottsdale, Arizona – Already Leads Democrats in General Election

Kari Lake is making her announcement to run for US Senate in 2024 at a rally tonight in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Over 1,000 supporters showed up early to hear Lake’s big announcement.

Abe Hamadeh, who made the first endorsement of Lake’s campaign in an exclusive interview with The Gateway Pundit lead off to warm up the crowd before Kari Lake. Watch his entrance below:



Kari Lake took the stage at approximately 6:45 pm PT/9:30 CT.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Kari Lake holds an early lead over radical left US Senate General Election opponent Ruben Gallego, with incumbent Kyrsten Sinema (I) trailing by double digits in a hypothetical three-way.

Lake made an explosive entrance, premiering a new video compilation of the fake news media. We can definitely expect more great content from Kari Lake on this campaign!

Watch the rally live below: