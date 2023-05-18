WATCH LIVE: Kari Lake Trial Against Maricopa County’s Fraudulent Ballot Signature Verification – Day 2 in Maricopa County Superior Court

Kari Lake is in Maricopa County Superior Court again for the second day of trial contesting the stolen 2022 Midterm Election.

Lake is fighting Maricopa County’s refusal to verify ballot affidavit signatures before Judge Peter Thompson after the Arizona Supreme Court remanded the claim.

This is perhaps the most critical allegation in Lake’s lawsuit because it will reveal the truth about the secretive mail-in ballot fraud scheme in Maricopa County and nationwide.

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday on day one of the trial and some of the important fraud revelations that were made.

Maricopa County signature reviewer Jacqueline Onigkeit testified that she saw a large number of signatures on ballot affidavits that were different names than the voter and that many other level-one signature reviewers “didn’t feel comfortable with what they were seeing.”

“ballots were sent back to level one reviewers by direct supervisors and full-time County employees” because they were too “overwhelmed” by the number of rejections, said Onikgeit.

Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen also told the Court, “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.”

Damning evidence of at least one Maricopa County signature reviewer simply clicking through signature checks significantly faster than their colleague seated next to them was released before trial.

This morning, The Gateway Pundit reported on another video showing a Maricopa County employee failing to verify signatures and likely approving over 5,600 signatures in about two hours.

According to the testimony by Jacqueline Onigkeit, signature reviewers “were told to scroll down and make sure that we verify the present green affidavit with the past history affidavits.”

It would be impossible to truly compare two signatures in this short amount of time without fraud. See examples of the fraudulent signatures previously accepted by Maricopa County here.