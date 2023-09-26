EXCLUSIVE: “STAY TUNED” – Kari Lake Teases US Senate Run Reportedly Set to Launch Next Month, Tells The Gateway Pundit She is “Perfectly Capable of Multitasking” and Will Keep Fighting Election Lawsuit (VIDEO)

“Stay tuned,” said Kari Lake today in a new video promoting a potential bid for Arizona’s US Senate seat in 2024.

This comes as Lake continues fighting her lawsuit against her stolen election for Governor, which she says “will continue to be pursued” if she decides to run.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Lake was in court again on Monday, fighting Maricopa County to obtain public records and evidence related to her main lawsuit to overturn the 2022 election. Maricopa County refuses to provide the legally requested records because it will undoubtedly prove the election was stolen through mail-in voter fraud.

Lake told The Gateway Pundit, “I’m 100% committed to restoring faith in our elections. My court cases will continue to be pursued.”

“I’m a mom, and I’m perfectly capable of multitasking,” she added.

ABC reported,

Kari Lake is set to launch a Senate campaign next month, three sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News. One of the sources said Lake has been eyeing mid-October to jump in the race. News of her plans was first reported by Politico. Her entry would mark the latest twist in the race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat. Sinema, who late last year left the Democratic Party to become an independent, has not yet said if she plans on running for reelection, while Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego has cleared a path to his party’s nomination.

Lake will likely face a three-way challenge in November 2024 against current Congressman Ruben Gallego (R-AZ) and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who recently left the Democratic Party and will run as an Independent.

Numerous polls already show her leading in the primary as a potential choice. The Gateway Pundit reported on a poll in April that shows Kari Lake as a clear favorite in a Republican Primary, leading her closest RINO competitor by 28 points.

Lake’s team has been attacking both potential opponents since earlier this year.

Kari Lake war room recently exposed Sinema’s radical left record of voting for Biden’s agenda 94% of the time despite being a so-called Independent.

Sinema votes to the far-left 94% of the time. But every once in a while, she gets permission from Chuck Schumer to vote against the party and make a spectacle of herself. The Greatest Trick Kyrsten Sinema Ever Pulled Was Convincing the World She’s a Moderate. pic.twitter.com/41EPoDEeDu — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) September 26, 2023

Kari Lake took aim at both contenders recently for supporting open borders and enabling the violent invasion of our Southern Border.

Lake: Biden’s border crisis is being enabled in Arizona by his DC rubber stamps Gallego & Sinema. It’s VERY simple: we need to secure our border to protect America. We don’t need any more enablers. We need leaders willing to put their foot down & demand Joe DO HIS JOB.

Biden's border crisis is being enabled in Arizona by his DC rubber stamps Gallego & Sinema. It's VERY simple: we need to secure our border to protect America. We don't need any more enablers. We need leaders willing to put their foot down & demand Joe DO HIS JOB. https://t.co/1FB6e8YpH3 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 22, 2023

Today, Kari Lake released the following teaser on social media, captioned, “Stay tuned.”

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake’s legal battle and her potential Senate run!