Poll Shows Early Lead for Kari Lake in US Senate General Election – Lake to Announce Campaign TONIGHT at Huge Rally

A new poll from National Research Inc. shows that Kari Lake holds an early lead over radical left US Senate General Election opponent Ruben Gallego, with incumbent Kyrsten Sinema (I) trailing by double digits in a hypothetical three-way.

Kari Lake is set to kick off her campaign for Senate in 2024 tonight with a rally in Scottsdale, Arizona. Thousands have already registered for tickets to hear Lake’s plan to take on the radical left in DC.

TONIGHT is my HUGE announcement at Jetset Magazine in Scottsdale, AZ! Doors open 5:30

Rally start time 6:20 I hope to see you there! 🌵 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2aaG7zCxIO — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 10, 2023

Lake filed official paperwork declaring her candidacy for Senate last week, and she has already remodeled her webpage with new logos and information, paid for by a new committee.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Abe Hamadeh, the Trump-Endorsed Arizona Republican who was also cheated out of his election for Arizona Attorney General by just 280 votes, broke the news of his endorsement for Kari Lake in an exclusive interview with The Gateway Pundit last week.

Kari Lake also leads in numerous primary polls. The Gateway Pundit reported on a poll earlier this year that shows Kari Lake as a clear favorite in a Republican primary, leading her closest RINO competitor by 28 points.

It is unclear if Kyrsten Sinema will seek reelection after leaving the Democratic Party last year, but we know Kari Lake and far-left Congressman Ruben Gallego will be on the ballot.

In a head-to-head General Election matchup, Lake and Gallego are in “dead heat.” However, the survey also shows that Independents, the state’s largest voting bloc and largest undecided group, prefer Kari Lake.

📊 2024 ARIZONA SENATE POLL Lake (R): 37%

Gallego (D): 33%

Sinema (I): 19%

Lake (R): 44%

Gallego (D): 44% • National Research (A/B)

• R39/D33/I28 | 10/7-9 | ±4.9%https://t.co/LXVgMPCir6 pic.twitter.com/I5dltIjdd9 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 10, 2023

Washington Examiner reports:

In a race that includes all three candidates, Lake leads the field with 37% support compared to 33% who said they would back Gallego, according to independent polling conducted by National Research Inc. that was first obtained by the Washington Examiner. Another 19% said they’d reelect Sinema, while another 10% of voters remain undecided.