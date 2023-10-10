Poll Shows Early Lead for Kari Lake in US Senate General Election – Lake to Announce Campaign TONIGHT at Huge Rally

Kari Lake DESTROYS Senate opponent Democrat Ruben Gallego

A new poll from National Research Inc. shows that Kari Lake holds an early lead over radical left US Senate General Election opponent Ruben Gallego, with incumbent Kyrsten Sinema (I) trailing by double digits in a hypothetical three-way.

Kari Lake is set to kick off her campaign for Senate in 2024 tonight with a rally in Scottsdale, Arizona. Thousands have already registered for tickets to hear Lake’s plan to take on the radical left in DC.

Lake filed official paperwork declaring her candidacy for Senate last week, and she has already remodeled her webpage with new logos and information, paid for by a new committee.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Abe Hamadeh, the Trump-Endorsed Arizona Republican who was also cheated out of his election for Arizona Attorney General by just 280 votes, broke the news of his endorsement for Kari Lake in an exclusive interview with The Gateway Pundit last week.

Kari Lake also leads in numerous primary polls. The Gateway Pundit reported on a poll earlier this year that shows Kari Lake as a clear favorite in a Republican primary, leading her closest RINO competitor by 28 points.

It is unclear if Kyrsten Sinema will seek reelection after leaving the Democratic Party last year, but we know Kari Lake and far-left Congressman Ruben Gallego will be on the ballot.

In a head-to-head General Election matchup, Lake and Gallego are in “dead heat.” However, the survey also shows that Independents, the state’s largest voting bloc and largest undecided group, prefer Kari Lake.

Washington Examiner reports:

In a race that includes all three candidates, Lake leads the field with 37% support compared to 33% who said they would back Gallego, according to independent polling conducted by National Research Inc. that was first obtained by the Washington Examiner. Another 19% said they’d reelect Sinema, while another 10% of voters remain undecided.

Lake’s lead is largely due to a split Democratic vote between Gallego and Sinema that could occur if all three candidates run on the general ballot next year. However, Sinema has not announced whether she intends to run for reelection, making things slightly more difficult for Lake should the senator choose to resign.

In a hypothetical two-way race between Lake and Gallego, both candidates are polling at 44% while 12% of voters remain undecided, the poll shows. However, Lake is more favorable among independents as 43% of the voting bloc said they’d prefer her over 39% who said the same for Gallego — possibly giving her an edge in the critical battleground state.

This news comes after The Gateway Pundit reported a viral video footage of Kari Lake having an explosive confrontation with 2024 US Senate opponent Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). Lake cornered him on the wide-open southern border that the Democrats will not vote to secure and slammed him for leaving Arizonans to die from fentanyl poisoning or other effects of illegal immigration. Watch Lake mop the floor with her Democratic opponent here:

EPIC: “I’M GOING TO BEAT YOU, AND WE’RE GOING TO SAVE ARIZONA” – Kari Lake Confronts 2024 Senate Opponent Rep Ruben Gallego at Airport, Wipes The Floor With Him After He Invites Her to Chat (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake’s US Senate campaign. Live coverage of Kari Lake’s announcement is expected to begin at 5:00 p.m. PT.

