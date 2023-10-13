Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Tells Reporters “We Wrote The Playbook on Beating [Kari Lake],” Says She’s “Happy to Share it” With Lake’s 2024 Senate Opponent

Fraudulently installed Soros-funded Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs recently told reporters that she “wrote the playbook on beating [Kari Lake]” while overseeing her own election as Secretary of State.

She added that she’s “happy to share it,” likely with Ruben Gallego, the early Democrat frontrunner in the 2024 Primary.

This comes after news of Kari Lake’s US Senate campaign announcement. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Lake held a massive rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, featuring a video from President Trump giving his Complete and Total Endorsement for Kari in 2024! Watch Lake’s full rally here.

After seeing Lake’s evisceration of Ruben Gallego, who literally asked for it at the airport, it’s clear he’s going to need all of the dirty tricks and fraud in the “playbook.”

KTAR reports,

PHOENIX — After former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced her run for U.S. Senate, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs discussed the 2024 race. Lake, a Republican, will join Pinal County Sherriff Mark Lamb in the GOP primary field, and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego is expected to be the Democratic nominee — all vying for a seat currently held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Hobbs told reporters Wednesday that “nothing’s predictable” when running against Lake, who officially entered the Senate race Tuesday.