EPIC: “I’M GOING TO BEAT YOU, AND WE’RE GOING TO SAVE ARIZONA” – Kari Lake Confronts 2024 Senate Opponent Rep Ruben Gallego at Airport, Wipes The Floor With Him After He Invites Her to Chat (VIDEO)

He asked for it!

Kari Lake, in a new video released Thursday, is seen having an explosive confrontation with 2024 US Senate candidate and Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) at the airport, where she cornered him on the wide-open southern border that the Democrats will not vote to secure.

This came after the “keyboard warrior” targeted Lake on X, asking her to “come back from first class to coach and we can chat” about his so-called “legislative work to deliver key resources to AZ’s border communities.”

Hey @KariLake we're on the same plane! Just come back from first class to coach and we can chat. ⁰⁰Happy to walk you through all my legislative work to deliver key resources to AZ's border communities. https://t.co/4MiJHjFxoB — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 5, 2023

Dressed like he just left the nursing home to see his friend John Fetterman, Gallego was not prepared for what came next when Lake happily accepted his invite! “I look forward to working, uh, working together if we can, and obviously, we could have more conversations about this,” Gallego stammered as he tried to escape Kari.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Lake recently filed paperwork to run for US Senate in 2024 and will be hosting a massive rally where she is expected to officially announce her bid for the seat next Tuesday.

She will likely face Gallego and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I) in a historic three-way general election.

Sinema left the Democratic Party in late 2022 but still votes to the left of Bernie Sanders, and Gallego is a radical leftist who thinks border security is racist.

In a press release earlier this year, Gallego announced his no-vote on House Republicans’ H.R.2, calling it “extreme, cruel, and unworkable.” “H.R. 2 doubles down on Trump-era policies,” Gallego admits, but that would be “cruel.”

Is it cruel that women and children are being taken on a dangerous journey through the jungle, where they are raped repeatedly along the way because Joe Biden invited illegals? Is it cruel that homeless Arizonans are dying in the streets and unsuspecting young adults or teens are dying from fentanyl poisoning? Democrats sure don’t think so.

Kari Lake, a former career news anchor, is not shy of confrontation. The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on her not-so-friendly encounters with members of the media and her enemies in the political establishment.

There was that time while campaigning for Governor when she told off CNN reporter Kyung Lah and slammed low-ratings CNN, saying, “I’ll do an interview as long as it airs on CNN+. Does that still exist?” And that time when she told Lah to “put down the crackpipe,” a jab at Hunter Biden and the network. During both encounters, CNN conspiracy theorist Kyung Lah, who is rumored to have a scandalous past, was wearing a mask.

On another occasion, Lake had a run-in with MSNBC’s Joe and Mika Scarborough at an airport in Florida, where Mika attempted to secretly record Lake while attacking her as “delusional” and a “liar.” Lake later challenged the liberal commentators to have her on their morning show.

Lake has had countless explosive encounters with the Fake News Media.

Lake once also confronted AZGOP Chair Jeff DeWitt for refusing to back her election integrity lawsuits and failing to follow the important election challenges. To Jeff’s credit, this caused a slight turnaround in the AZGOP’s election integrity efforts.

Kari Lake came out swinging Thursday when the nasty liberal radical served her platitudes of good sportsmanship, saying, “I think we’re gonna have a great race.” Lake fired back, “It’s going to be a knockdown-dragout. And unfortunately, our border is wide open. You and Kyrsten have had a lot of time to do something about it, and even the Democrats are upset about it.”

She continued slamming Gallego’s open borders record and his ignorance of, or support for, the invasion and deadly drugs that are killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.

“We should really fund more border patrol,” responded Ruben Gallego, who votes consistently against border security and border patrol funding. Gallego further claimed it’s “not as simple as” just building a wall.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the Biden Regime quickly changed positions and admitted Trump was right about the border. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is now saying that there is an immediate need for more border wall in Texas to deal with the never-ending flow of illegal border crossers. It is that simple, and our government knows it!

Joe Biden waived 26 federal laws to expedite the building of the border wall in the Rio Grande Valley, a move that has enraged his colleagues in the Democratic Party, including New York Congresswoman AOC and failed politician Beto O’Rourke. Anti-border security Ruben Gallego could be the next to denounce the Regime’s move to FINALLY do something on the southern border.

This move also comes two months after the Biden regime sold the Trump border wall parts worth $300 million for $2 million. If only they hadn’t left $300 million in materials to sit in the desert for three years to rot and be sold for over a 99% loss.

When confronted on the issues in Arizona resulting from the border, Gallego refused to acknowledge the deadly invasion and the issues surrounding homelessness and drugs in his dark blue district while trying to pawn it off as Arizona’s problems.

Lake told The Gateway Pundit, “Keyboard warrior troll Ruben Gallego trolled me while I was on a plane with him and told me I should come back and talk to him, so I waited for him when he got off the airplane, and this is what happened.”

Watch the epic exchange at the airport below!

Via Daily Caller: