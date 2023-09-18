EXCLUSIVE: Save America Attorney Christina Bobb Discusses 2024 Election, Agrees Kevin McCarthy is “Out of Compliance” and Congress Should Vote to Remove Him as Speaker (VIDEO)

Trump Save America Attorney Christina Bobb told The Gateway Pundit on Thursday that she agrees with Matt Gaetz, saying that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is “out of compliance” and should be removed.

On the same day that McCarthy announced he was finally directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was still unimpressed.

The Gateway Pundit reported last Tuesday that Gaetz threatened to remove Speaker McCarthy for being out of compliance with the agreement that allowed him to assume his role.

This comes as the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Biden family confirmed what we already knew: Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were involved in foreign business deals and bribery schemes when Joe Biden was Vice President. Biden was also caught participating in these illegal transactions using pseudonym e-mail accounts, including [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected], as Vice President despite claiming he never spoke to Hunter about his business. Joe Biden should have been impeached a long time ago.

Bobb says she is “disappointed at the slow rate” of impeachment, considering we’ve known about this corruption since before the stolen 2020 Election.

“It would be transparent to the American people, which members of Congress stand where, and so I liked the idea of having the vote,” Bobb said of a vote to remove Kevin McCarthy from his chair.

Bobb, a former prosecutor and defense counsel at Quantico, Virginia, and Stuttgart, Germany, also shared her take on the Biden Regime’s political persecution of President Trump to rig the election and the Democrats’ attempts to bar Trump from holding office using the 14th Amendment.

The legal theory to remove Trump from the ballot is based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office. “The problem is Donald Trump hasn’t even been charged with insurrection,” said Bobb, calling it a “ridiculous attempt on the part of Democrats to try to take him off the ballot.”

These criminals will do anything to prevent Trump from becoming President again.

Additionally, as Joe Biden and his family get away with their treasonous high crimes and misdemeanors and take sweetheart plea deals from far-left investigators, President Trump faces 91 charges in four separate indictments against him despite committing no crime.

Bobb says she “take[s] some comfort” that the Democrats are targeting Trump with the Justice Department because it shows they won’t be able to steal another election through the usual means of ballot stuffing and voting machine fraud. However, Bobb said America needs to “push back on COVID mandates” as the Regime tries to bring COVID back. Also, with the threat of World War III under Biden, it is unclear what kind of restrictions will be in place when the election happens.

The Gateway Pundit reported that President Trump is soaring and crushing Joe Biden in head-to-head general election polls. Americans can see the Biden Regime is anti-American and corrupt to the core.

As Biden continues to fall during public appearances, speak gibberish, start wars, and his family’s corruption is exposed, President Trump is sure to win in November 2024. They won’t be able to cheat enough, so they are attempting to imprison Trump or remove him from the ballot.

Bobb spoke to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson last week about the Biden Regime’s clear election interference, the two-tiered justice system, and the likelihood of Congress impeaching Biden.

