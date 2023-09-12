BREAKING: Speaker McCarthy Orders Impeachment Inquiry into Joe Biden

As TGP and others reported earlier Tuesday was likely to happen, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he is directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden. The move by McCarthy comes as he faces a potential motion to vacate by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

During the House’s recent month-and-a-half long summer recess, McCarthy had said he wanted to put an impeachment inquiry to a vote by the full House. However with a razor thin majority and doubts raised by some Republican Congressmen including Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), McCarthy has opted for the ‘Pelosi precedent’ of impeachment inquiry first, vote second.

McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry in remarks at the Capitol late Tuesday morning:

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption.”

“Over the months we were gone, the weeks, House Republicans of have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct. Taken together these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption. Now here is what we know so far: Through our investigations we have found that President Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings. Eyewitnesses have testified that the President joined on multiple phone calls, and had multiple interactions, dinners, resulting in cars and millions of dollars into his son’s and his son’s business partners. We know that bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various shell companies. The Treasury Department alone has more than 150 transactions involving the Biden family and other business associates that were flagged as suspicious activity by U.S. banks. Even a trusted FBI informant has alleged a bribe to the Biden family. Biden used his official office to coordinate with Hunter Biden’s business partners about Hunter’s role in Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company. Finally, despite these serious allegations, it appears that the President’s family has been offered special treatment by Biden’s own administration–treatment that not otherwise would have received that they were not related to the President. There are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption. And they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives. That’s why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers for the American public. That’s exactly what we want to know: the answers. I believe the President would want to answer these questions and allegations as well. This effort will be lead by Chairman James Comer of Committee on Oversight, in coordination with Chairman Jim Jordan for Judiciary Committee, and Chairman Jason Smith on Ways and Means. I do not make this decision lightly. And regardless of your party or who you voted for, these facts should concern all Americans. The American people deserve to know that the public offices are not for sale. And that the federal government is not being used to coverup the actions of a politically associated family. Now I would encourage the President and his team to fully cooperate with this investigation in the interest of transparency. We are committed to getting the answers for the American public, nothing more, nothing less. We will go wherever the evidence takes us. Thank you very much.

Biden White House scandal spokesman Ian Sams responded to McCarthy’s announcement, “House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing. His own GOP members have said so. He vowed to hold a vote to open impeachment, now he flip flopped because he doesn’t have support. Extreme politics at its worst.”

“Eleven days ago, Speaker McCarthy committed that he wouldn’t open an impeachment inquiry without a House vote.”

“Maybe someone should ask him: Prior to the midterms, you said “the country doesn’t like impeachment used for political purposes” but now you’re doing just that, as Gaetz threatens your speakership and MTG says she’ll shutdown the government unless you do impeachment. What gives?”

“Will anyone ask Speaker McCarthy *why* an impeachment inquiry is the “next logical step?” The House GOP investigations have turned up no evidence of wrongdoing by POTUS. In fact, their own witnesses have testified to that, and their own documents have showed no link to POTUS.”

Reminder: McCarthy already said weeks ago on Fox he’d move forward with an impeachment. An appearance in which he based his impeachment push on non-existent obstruction of a non-existent request. Why no mainstream accountability for that falsehood?…McCarthy is being told by Marjorie Taylor Greene to do impeachment, or else she’ll shut down the government. Opening impeachment despite zero evidence of wrongdoing by POTUS is simply red meat for the extreme rightwing so they can keep baselessly attacking him. They admit it.”