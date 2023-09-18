President Donald Trump Crushing Joe Biden in Latest Polls

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.
President Trump is crushing Joe Biden in the latest polls. It was a horrible week for the anti-American Biden regime.
President Trump reported the following in a message to his followers:
In the past week, there have been four different polls released showing President Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in a national head-to-head match-up.
The most notable result this week comes from a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Reuters: “But in a worrisome result for Biden, Trump held a small advantage in the seven states where the 2020 presidential election was closest: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada and Michigan. In those states, Trump led with 41% to Biden’s 35%, and 24% undecided.”
The electoral map with these results has President Trump handily winning the 2024 election with 312 electoral votes. As Pete Hegseth noted on Fox and Friends this weekend, these numbers have the liberal media freaking out about Biden as the Democrat nominee.
In addition, look at the horrible week that Joe Biden had.
President Trump has never been in a stronger position to defeat Joe Biden and, after this week, it’s clear that the Democrat-Media Industrial Complex is panicking:
- Biden’s bad week began with a rambling, incoherent press conference in Vietnam, after which he told reporters he “had to go to bed,” as well as lying about being at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terror attacks.
- Hunter Biden was indicted on three felony gun charges, but the most insidious Biden family crimes remain untouched.
- House Republicans at long last launched an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden—Republicans must see this process through and hold the Biden family accountable for selling out U.S. policy to foreign businesses.
- 61% of Americans believe Joe Biden lied about his alleged involvement with Hunter’s foreign business dealings.
- 59% of the country is extremely or somewhat concerned about Joe Biden’s potential wrongdoing.
- Inflation continues to rise, driven by soaring gas prices, even as Biden touts the “success” of Bidenomics.
- The majority of voters believe that “Bidenomics” has made the economy worse.
- Under the watch of the Biden administration, the United Auto Workers union went on strike Friday against all three top American automakers.
- President Trump called Biden’s radical electric vehicle mandates a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER” for the United Auto Workers, which will favor China and wipe out jobs for auto workers. President Trump has always fought for our nation’s auto workers.
- David Ignatius, a Washington Post columnist and longtime Biden supporter, joined a growing chorus of liberal D.C. pundits begging Biden to not run for reelection.
President Donald Trump continues to fight for conservative values and conservatives are standing with him:
- President Trump overwhelmingly won the Family Research Council’s straw poll with 64 percent support.
- During President Trump’s speech at the FRC’s Pray Vote Stand summit, he said, “I come here tonight bearing a very simple message: no president has ever fought for Christians as hard as I have and I will keep fighting for Christians as hard as I can for four more years in the White House.”
- Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, said President Trump is “a man who fights for what he believes in. He has fought for this country. He has fought for you and me. He has fought for the unborn in America.”
Penny Nance, CEO and President of the Concerned Women of America, said Friday night that “without question, Donald Trump is the most pro-life President in American history.”
The Biden Administration is an administration of death. They are lawless and corrupt.