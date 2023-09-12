“You’re Out of Compliance” – Rep. Gaetz Threatens to Remove Speaker McCarthy (VIDEO)

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday threatened to remove Speaker McCarthy for being out of compliance with the agreement that allowed him to assume his role.

“On this very floor in January, the whole world witnessed a historic contest for House Speaker,” Gaetz said in his opening remarks.

Under new House rules, it only takes one member of Congress, from either party, to bring a ‘motion to vacate’ which forces a vote on removing the Speaker of the House.

It would only take a simple majority vote to remove McCarthy. Gaetz this week floated recruiting Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell to help him remove McCarthy.

Speaker McCarthy on Tuesday announced he is directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

Gaetz wasn’t impressed. He took to the House floor to air his grievances on McCarthy’s failure to keep his end of the bargain.

“I rise today to serve notice. Mr. Speaker, you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role. The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate total compliance or remove you, pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair.” Gaetz said on Tuesday from the House floor.

Rep. Gaetz lambasted McCarthy for not holding a vote on term limits, refusing to release the full January 6 tapes, insufficient accountability for the Biden Crime Family and for advancing Biden’s spending.

Gaetz continued, “If Democrats bail out McCarthy – I will lead the resistance to this uni-party and the Biden/McCarthy/Jeffries government that they are attempting to build.”

VIDEO: