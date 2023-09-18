Attorneys For IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley Respond to Hunter Biden Lawsuit Against IRS

Hunter Biden on Monday sued the IRS after whistleblowers revealed he did not pay taxes on millions of dollars in international money schemes and was given a sweetheart deal from far-left investigators.

Two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, and Joseph Ziegler, testified on the government prosecutors’ preferential treatment of Hunter Biden.



Gary Shapley



Joseph Ziegler

Gary Shapley said Biden-appointed US Attorneys blocked charges against Hunter Biden.

Shapley’s testimony lines up with what whistleblower X, identified as Joseph Ziegler, said during a hearing in July.

Zieger said David Weiss, the US Attorney from Delaware, was hamstrung and marginalized by DOJ officials.

“It appeared to me, based on what I experienced, that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials,” Ziegler said.

“The Justice Department allowed the president’s political appointees to weigh in on whether to charge the president’s son,” Shapley said referring to the US Attorneys in DC and California.

The lawsuit alleges the whistleblowers embarrassed Hunter Biden when they publicly testified on his overseas business dealings.

“Biden has no fewer or lesser rights than any other American citizen, and no government agency or government agent has free reign to violate his rights simply because of who he is,” the lawsuit says.

“Two IRS agents—Mr. Gary Shapley and Mr. Joseph Ziegler—and their attorneys raised the stakes to unprecedented levels with their numerous public appearances and statements that blatantly violated Section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code by engaging in a campaign to publicly smear Mr. Biden,” the lawsuit states.

Gary Shapley’s legal team issued a statement on Monday morning:

“This suit against the IRS is just another frivolous smear by Biden family attorneys trying to turn people’s attention away from Hunter Biden’s own legal problems and intimidate any current and future whistleblowers. The federal judge in Delaware who oversaw the aborted plea deal shot down similar claims against the whistleblowers after they exposed the secret backroom deal between Hunter Biden and the Department of Justice. Neither IRS SSA Gary Shapley nor his attorneys have ever released any confidential taxpayer information except through whistleblower disclosures authorized by statute. Once Congress released that testimony, like every American citizen, he has a right to discuss that public information.”

Tristan Leavitt, an attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley blasted the Biden DOJ on Monday.

This was the playbook in Mar. 2022: WH aides made their views publicly known, political appointees in DOJ carried out the President's publicly-stated wishes. Now WH aides have made it clear they think DOJ should pursue the whistleblowers… We'll see if DOJ takes marching orders. https://t.co/SDFSKUaA7J — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) September 18, 2023

Tristan Leavitt also appeared on Fox News to discuss Hunter Biden’s lawsuit against the IRS.

