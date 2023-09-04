Adam Schiff: “By the Clear Terms of the 14th Amendment, Trump Should be Disqualified From Holding Office” (VIDEO)

Serial liar Adam Schiff said Trump should be disqualified from holding public office.

The push to bar Trump from public office is gaining steam. The Democrat-Deep State-Media complex is so afraid of Trump that they will do anything to stop him from taking back the White House in 2024.

The politically charged indictments aren’t working so now Democrats and RINOs are looking into banning Trump from the ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

After failing to remove Trump from office with a bogus impeachment, Adam Schiff is now claiming Trump cannot hold public office.

“By the clear terms of the 14th Amendment, [Trump] should be disqualified from holding office,” Democrat Rep. Schiff said on Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Inside Interview” with host Jen Psaki.

WATCH:

.@RepAdamSchiff: “By the clear terms of the 14th Amendment, [Trump] should be disqualified from holding office.” pic.twitter.com/SYI4rrpSgC — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) September 3, 2023

A federal judge last Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Florida lawyer who claimed Trump should be banned from the 2024 ballot for inciting an insurrection.

Judge Robin Rosenberg a US District Judge for the Southern District of Florida ruled the attorney, Lawrence Caplan, lacked standing to bring the lawsuit.

“Plaintiffs lack standing to challenge Defendant’s qualifications for seeking the Presidency,” Rosenberg, an Obama appointee wrote, adding that “the injuries alleged” from the insurrection on Capitol Hill more than two years ago “are not cognizable and not particular to them.”

The judge also said that “an individual citizen does not have standing to challenge whether another individual is qualified to hold public office.”

Arizona’s Democrat Secretary of State Adrian Fontes earlier this week confirmed he does not have the authority to bar Trump from the ballot.

“Now, the Arizona Supreme Court said that because there’s no statutory process in federal law to enforce Section 3 of the 14th amendment, you can’t enforce it,” Fontes said on “The Gaggle” podcast by The Arizona Republic.

Meanwhile New Hampshire’s RINO Secretary of State and Attorney General are also reviewing the legal theory that Trump can’t run for president.