National Archives Misses Deadline to Turn Over Biden Pseudonym Emails He Used for Illicit Business Deals with Foreign Officials

The National Archives recently confirmed through a FOIA response that they found 5,138 email messages and 25 electronic files pertaining to the known Joe Biden pseudonym accounts [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected]

The National Archives put the request into a queue by the date it was received.

The conservative group Southeastern Legal Foundation received the response to their request with the National Archives in August.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied he had any involvement with Hunter Biden’s business deals. And, yet, here we have proof that Hunter and Joe Biden were included on the same email about an upcoming phone call with the Ukrainian president.

House Oversight Committee Chairman previously reported on two emails sent from Biden-aide John Flynn to then Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on May 27, 2016 and June 15, 2016.

FOX News this weekend reported that the National Archives missed their deadline to turn over Joe Biden’s pseudonym emails to the House Oversight Committee.

The National Archives have decided to give more time to Biden and Obama to pick and choose which emails to release – a favor not offered to President Trump during any of his garbage investigations.

FOX News: While Nara the National Archives did not meet Comer’s specific parameters by the deadline, the agency did cooperate by forwarding on the information to the President himself. A spokesperson for House Oversight Committee says the committee has spoken with the National Archives about Comer’s request. The National Archives officials have indicated that they have sent some of the records to representatives for former President Obama and Joe Biden for their approval to be released. President Biden promised the most transparent administration in history, and we fully expect him to approve the release of those records. However, a source for the National Archives tells Fox there are certain restrictions in the Freedom of Information Act process for issues such as national security and law enforcement. And beyond that hurdle, emails from the Biden vice presidency still fall under the Presidential Records Act from the Obama administration. Julie, as you mentioned last week, a group called the Southeastern Legal Foundation filed this lawsuit for emails with aliases. They received a reply from the National Archives in June of 2022, but 14 months later, they are still in the public queue assigned. This may take a bit before these emails become public, if they become public at all. Julie all right, you know what? According to Comer’s office, comer gave the National Archives until last Thursday, the 31 August, to turn over detail information about Biden’s pseudonym emails.

Via Midnight Rider.

The Gateway Pundit recently released an email from May 26, 2016 and was sent to Joe Biden’s secret email account.

The email was sent to Joe Biden’s secret account where he used the pseudonym “Robert L. Peters.”

Via XRVision.

The call took place on May 27 with Joe Biden.

The readout to the official government call on May 27, 2016, was published on the Barack Obama White House website.

This email came from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer that he abandoned at a Delaware computer shop via XRVision.