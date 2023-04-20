AZ Gov Katie Hobbs Brags About Breaking Record for Vetoed Bills in First 100 Days – Dubbed “Veto Queen” by Leftwing News

Questionably elected Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs broke the record on Tuesday for most vetoed bills in one legislative session.

The leftwing Phoenix News Times even calls her “the Veto Queen.”

Fox News reported:

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has broken the record for the most vetoes in a single session of the state Legislature. Hobbs nixed 11 more bills Tuesday to reach the 63 mark, topping Janet Napolitano’s record of 58 vetoes set in 158 days of the 2005 session. Napolitano was a Democratic governor who was narrowly elected and then faced a Republican-controlled Legislature, just like Hobbs is dealing with in her first year on the job. “I did not come here to veto bills,” Hobbs said at a news conference last week marking her first 100 days in office. “I came here to solve real issues for Arizonans and I’ve made it clear that I’m not going to support legislation that doesn’t address the real issues we’re facing.”

The vetoed bills include the elimination of the food tax, increasing penalties for fentanyl distributors who harm children, requiring medical care for infants who survive abortion, protecting school children from convicted sex offenders, and a mail-in ballot signature verification law adding the minimum standards that she wrote herself as Secretary of State, to name a few.

“She’s not even reading these bills,” tweeted Kari Lake War Room. They added, “@katiehobbs is Arizona’s very own Ron Burgundy.”

.@katiehobbs is Arizona's very own Ron Burgundy. She's wedded to the teleprompter and she'll VETO anything that's put in front of her. Even when it's language that she herself (supposedly) wrote. She's not even reading these bills. Hobbs isn't a Governor. She's a clown. https://t.co/xezKTCRBRv — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) April 6, 2023

Kari Lake, whose election was stolen and continues to fight a lawsuit to remove Katie Hobbs from office, tweeted a statement by Katie Hobbs celebrating and bragging about the new record.

The statement reads, “Team, Katie just broke a record! On the 100th day of the legislative session, she vetoed bills pushed by extreme Republicans that did nothing to address the issues everyday Arizonans are facing. And in doing so, Katie broke the record for most vetoes by an Arizona governor.”

“Hobbs is celebrating hurting the people of Arizona,” Lake tweeted. “Destroying this state is not something to be proud of, Katie. Destroying this state is not something to be proud of, Katie.”

.@katiehobbs is now fundraising off breaking the veto record for an Arizona "Governor" in just 100 days. Hobbs is celebrating hurting the people of Arizona. Destroying this state is not something to be proud of, Katie. pic.twitter.com/X8WxUZE6tX — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 19, 2023

This is why Katie Hobbs is one of the country’s most hated governors. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Hobbs is ranked as the third most unpopular Governor in America, with an approval rating of just 47%.

Lake is currently fighting in the Arizona Supreme Court to take her rightful place in the Arizona Governor’s office.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on new exit polling data from Rasmussen that shows that Kari Lake beat Katie Hobbs by eight points, and 72% of Republicans, 26% of Democrats, and 47% of independents say it was likely that intentional voter suppression against Republican voters occurred when 59% of machines failed on Election Day.

