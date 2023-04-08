JUST IN: Crooked Katie Hobbs Vetoes Signature Verification Law in Arizona Before Kari Lake’s Signature Verification Fraud Claim Receives a Hearing

Katie Hobbs has vetoed another bill that would designate the Secretary of State’s July 2020 Signature Verification Guide as the minimum requirement for the comparison of signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes.

State Rep. Alexander Kolodin’s HB2322 added language to the existing law, stating, “THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S JULY 2020 SIGNATURE VERIFICATION GUIDE CONSTITUTES THE MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR COMPARISON OF SIGNATURES. SIGNATURES THAT CANNOT BE VERIFIED SHALL BE REJECTED EXCEPT AS PRESCRIBED IN SUBSECTION A OF THIS SECTION.”

As Secretary of State in 2020, Katie Hobbs wrote these standards into the 2020 Election Procedures Manual.

After vetoing a bill to add minimum standards that she wrote herself, one can only assume that Katie Hobbs wants to weaken standards for election security.

The bill passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support and was transmitted to Katie Hobbs’ office on Tuesday.

“The signature verification rules included in this legislation helps ensure that only ballots cast by lawful voters are counted,” said Representative Kolodin in a statement Wednesday before Hobbs’ veto. “These are the same rules that were written by Governor Hobbs when she was the Secretary of State. I appreciate the Arizona Association of Counties, Secretary Fontes, and my colleagues across the aisle, for working with me on this bill as it moved through the legislative process and for their admirable commitment to commonsense election reform.”

Previously Hobbs claimed that she would “certainly” work with Republicans in the legislature to pass good laws.

However, Hobbs wrote in a Thursday email to House Speaker Ben Toma, “I have vetoed HB2322. The standards in this bill are already several years old, and are more appropriately included as part of the Election Procedures Manual required by ARS 16-452, or as ongoing guidance developed by the Secretary of State in consultation with county election officials.”

State Rep. Jacqueline Parker tweeted, “Everyone should be aware, that Katie Hobbs wrote that language. It’s her language & her guidelines that she just vetoed… I wonder if she even knows that. We specifically put that language through as a test to see if she’s even reading these bills. What a clueless idiot!”

Kari Lake, the legitimate Governor of Arizona, whose election was stolen by Katie Hobbs, responded by saying,

Lake: @katiehobbs vetoed #HB2322, a bill to strengthen Signature Verification procedures in our elections Our legislators intentionally used Katie’s own language to see whether she’s actually reading the bills before vetoing them She’s not. That’s how little she cares about this job

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The Arizona Supreme Court recently sent the erroneously dismissed signature verification fraud count in Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the rigged gubernatorial election back to the trial court for further review. Despite the state’s highest Court’s order, Maricopa County still refuses to comply with legal public records requests for ballot envelope signatures.

Rep. Kolodin further slammed Hobbs on Thursday for her lies on the campaign trail, promising to work with Republicans.

Hobbs said she'd "find common ground" and work across party lines. Right now AZ has no laws setting ANY signature verification rules for early ballots (which help ensure only lawful early voters vote). What ground could be more common making her own rules the law? But nah – VETO! https://t.co/RFN82qax5V — Alexander Kolodin (@realAlexKolodin) April 6, 2023

No honest person believes that Katie Hobbs won her election for Governor, and she is already rigging the vote for 2024 to ensure Arizona never has a free election again.