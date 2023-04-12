WATCH: “I Will Not Stay Silent” – Victim of Child Sex Abuse Kayleigh Kozak Disinvited From Speaking at Arizona Crime Victims’ Rights Event in Punishment for Speaking Out Against Katie Hobbs

Kayleigh Kozak, a survivor of child sexual abuse and a strong voice for policy promoting victims’ rights, was recently disinvited as a keynote speaker at the Arizona Crime Victims Rights Week awards ceremony in response to a tweet slamming Katie Hobbs for vetoing legislation to give more protection to potential victims of pedophilia.

Hobbs is “prioritizing pedophiles over innocent children,” tweeted Kozak.

Kayleigh Kozak is the inspiration for Kayleigh’s Law, which was passed in 2021 to give victims lifetime protection from their abusers.

Victims would be able to ask the court for a lifetime order of protection from their convicted abuser if their probation comes to an end. If that order is violated, it’s a class 1 misdemeanor. SB 1412 was originally passed in 2021, but was just amended. It’s named after Kayleigh Kozak, who has been fighting for this bill since 2020 after the man who sexually abused her started petitioning to have his probation lifted. “What was one of the most painful days has turned into and blossomed into such a blessing, not only for myself as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, but also for victims here in Arizona,” Kozak said

RINO Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell previously tweeted that she was the prosecutor assigned to prosecute Kayleigh’s sexual abuser and that Kayleigh’s journey to change the laws was “truly inspiring.” Kayleigh was later disinvited from speaking about her journey by Mitchell’s office because she used her First Amendment to speak out on behalf of protecting victims.

Kayleigh told The Gateway Pundit, “I want to believe she wants the best for me, but clearly, she does not.”

Kayleigh also told us, “as the prosecutor, she agreed to the plea deal that was six months in jail, and she never disclosed to my parents that he would not be on the DPS sex offender website” or that lifetime probation could be appealed and reduced. She continued, “My parents wanted him to have that public scrutiny, so they were under the impression that he would be on the DPS public registry and that he would never, ever, ever be able to get off his probation, and that’s why they agreed to that, when in reality that is not the case.”

“I wanted to believe she did the right thing and a good thing, but I don’t know if she did.”

Recently, Kayleigh Kozak helped Senator Janae Shamp introduce SB1253 to add even more protection for children and stricter notification requirements for convicted sex offenders, which would require them to give annual notice to the school their child attends.

Katie Hobbs put out the following statement vetoing SB1253 and claiming that the state is already doing enough to punish sex offenders.

Registered sex offenders are already required to notify schools in the district in which they live of their status. However, this new bill added language requiring sex offenders with parental rights to notify their children’s school, regardless of what district it is in. This is important in Arizona, where a child may attend any school regardless of their zip code.

Kozak tweeted that she was “disgusted” by Hobbs’ decision to veto the bill.

Kozak: Governor Hobbs has officially vetoed SB1253 which require a registered sex offender with parental rights to notify their children’s school of their sex offender status. I am disgusted. Thank you @AZSenatorShamp for fighting this fight with me.

Because of her tweets, Kozak told The Gateway Pundit that she received a call from the Division Chief of Victim Services at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Shawn Cox, disinviting her from speaking at the upcoming Arizona Crime Victims Rights Week awards ceremony. Cox allegedly said the State of Arizona and Maricopa County were “concerned,” “anguished,” and “uncomfortable” to have her on stage with officials she has criticized using her First Amendment.

Cox’s husband, Steve Twist, is also known as “the driving force behind Arizona’s constitutional amendment, known as the Arizona Victims’ Bill of Rights (VBR), Ariz. Const. art. II, § 2.1, in 1990 and its implementing legislation in 1991.” These people don’t appear to truly care about victims of sexual violence or laws to protect victims.

Kayleigh Kozak released the following video statement to her Instagram page.

Kozak names the Arizona Governor’s office, the AG’s office, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the Arizona Department of Corrections, the Department of Public Safety, Juvenile Corrections, and the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission as those responsible for her suppression.

Rachel Mitchell could not be reached for comment at press time.

