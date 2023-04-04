Pro-Abortion Radical Katie Hobbs to Veto Bill Giving Personhood Rights to Infants, Requiring Doctors to Provide Medical Treatment for Infants Who Survive Attempted Abortion

Katie Hobbs is continuing her agenda to veto nearly every piece of Republican-sponsored legislation, including Senator Janae Shamp’s SB1600, which would require doctors to care for an infant born alive and entitle an infant born alive to be treated as a legal person under Arizona law.

This would apply to infants who survive abortion procedures and assign a class six felony charge to any healthcare provider who refuses to provide care for a live infant.

Katie Hobbs is a pro-no-limit abortion radical.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Katie Hobbs, as a legislator, voted against similar legislation requiring doctors to maintain a baby’s life if they survive an abortion. Further, she voted against abortion limitations every chance she was given as a State Legislator.

Kari Lake War Room tweeted last week,

.@katiehobbs has vetoed 89% of the bills that have come to her desk so far. That number is on track to be 93% by next week. These are good bills she’s killing to hurt republicans. What she’s really doing is hurting all Arizonans.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on an interview with CNN where Katie Hobbs refused to say whether or not she supported radical abortion policies like “no limits” on abortion.

She made her stance clear with this veto.

Kari Lake released the following statement on Friday:

Katie Hobbs Vetoes SB 1600, Reaffirms Support For Legalized Infanticide. On Friday, Katie Hobbs vetoed SB 1600, State Senator Janae Shamp’s bill seeking to mandate medical treatment for babies who survive an abortion. On the campaign trail, Kari Lake stated that Hobbs “supports abortion right up until birth and after birth. She supports that if a baby survives a botched abortion that the baby dies on a cold metal tray.” Lake then asked the media in the room to ask Hobbs directly what her position was. They refused. Now, we all know that Kari Lake was right: Katie Hobbs supports infanticide. Kari Lake Released the Following Statement: In 2017, when Katie Hobbs was in the Arizona legislature she voted NAY on SB 1367, a bill that required physicians to revive a viable fetus after an abortion. Six years later, after vetoing a nearly identical bill, Hobbs has reaffirmed just how extreme her position on abortion truly is. Trending: BREAKING LEAK: Trump Charged with 34 FELONY COUNTS – No Handcuffs, No Mugshot, No Jail Cell for Fabricated Crimes I spent the entire gubernatorial campaign giving an unequivocal defense of babies and their mothers. Katie Hobbs was allowed to spend her time hiding her radical policy positions from the people of Arizona because the Fake News was focused on lying about me instead of covering issues that matter. Had the corporate media actually done their jobs and educated the public on Hobbs’ views, Arizonans would have been horrified. They would have known that Katie Hobbs is an extremist who has no business leading our state. Now, due to the rotten November election, Arizonans have been saddled with a “Governor” who prioritizes Planned Parenthood over the people of Arizona. It’s disgraceful. I will continue to shine the light on Hobbs’ radicalism and I will always fight to save as many lives as possible.

Kari Lake War Room says the legislature is unable to override Hobbs’ vetoes because Arizona Democrats vote “in lockstep with Katie Hobbs.” They added, “Infanticide is now a part of their party platform.”

Our Legislature cannot override this veto. The @azdemparty votes in lockstep with @katiehobbs. Infanticide is now a part of their party platform. — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) March 31, 2023

Rep. Lydia Hernandez was the only Democrat out of the House and Senate who voted in favor of this bill.

