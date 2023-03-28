BREAKING: Katie Hobbs VETOES GOP Bill Eliminating Food Tax Amid Skyrocketing Inflation After Claiming “I’m Not Going to Say No to Anything If There’s a Way to Provide Relief for Arizonans”

Katie Hobbs on Tuesday vetoed the GOP legislature passed SB1063, titled, Food; Municipal Tax; Exemption, which would eliminate the grocery tax across the state, saving Arizonans money amidst the ongoing inflation crisis.

Senator Sonny Borrelli, the bill’s sponsor, told The Gateway Pundit, “she would rather have windfall taxes go to cities on the backs of people that need to survive on essential items like groceries consumed at home.”

Arizona Senate Republicans released a statement condemning Hobbs’ “unwillingness to help Arizonans amid crippling inflation.”

Governor Continues Unwillingness to Help Arizonans Amid Crippling Inflation PHOENIX, ARIZONA- Senate Republicans share their extreme disappointment after the governor vetoed another tax cut bill that would have put more money back in hard-working Arizonans pockets while the cost of living remains historically high. Last month, the governor vetoed SB 1184 which would have eliminated rental tax, and today she vetoed SB 1063 which would have eliminated sales tax on groceries. Over the past year, food prices have skyrocketed between 15% and 45% on many items Arizonans rely on to feed their families. Data shows that a family of four on a low-cost grocery budget currently spends about $1,000 per month on food. Right now, 65 cities and towns within Arizona levy a sales tax of up to 4% on food for home consumption. “This veto is a disgraceful windfall for cities and an absolute gouge for families,” said Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli who sponsored the bill. “We’re not only paying inflated prices to feed our families, but we’re also paying more in taxes as the cost of food rises. Food is not a luxury; it is a necessity. A tax on our groceries is regressive and hurts everyone. Over the next four fiscal years, cities and towns are estimated to receive an average of $2.3 billion per year in state-shared revenues, which is an increase of S844 million more than the average for the last four fiscal years. And yet the governor vetoed this bill, only padding cities’ bloated budgets instead of leaving more money in the wallets of hardworking taxpayers.” “Senate Republicans have been working toward introducing legislation necessary to provide financial relief to all Arizonans, especially low-income families who are feeling the tremendous burden of inflation,” said Senate President Warren Petersen. “It’s very clear the governor has no interest in helping with that financial burden.” The Majority Caucus will continue our mission to reduce costs for food and housing.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Hobbs was expected to veto this bill, as she did with the rental tax repeal, to stick it to Republican Lawmakers.

Kari Lake, who campaigned on cutting taxes and fighting inflation, tweeted that she would sign this legislation immediately.

Thank you to @SonnyBorrelli and the Republican legislature for helping honor one of MY campaign promises to eliminate the grocery tax in Arizona. This will provide much needed relief to Arizona families. I would sign this bill as soon as it hit my desk.https://t.co/2ChUW0WWmv — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 25, 2023

As of Tuesday, Arizona’s average gas price is 80 cents higher per gallon than the national average at $4.236 per gallon, up from $4.194 four days ago. Maricopa County averages $4.564 per gallon, up from $4.526 four days ago. The price has consistently risen since last month. According to Forbes and Wallethub, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale is tied at #2 for cities with the highest inflation as of March 14, 2023.

Katie Hobbs is more focused on passing meaningless legislation that will not help Arizonans. As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Hobbs signed her ninth Executive Order titled “Prohibiting Race-Based Hair Discrimination,” as inflation runs rampant in Arizona.

Previously Hobbs claimed that she would “certainly” work with Republicans in the legislature to pass a “complete ban of the food tax.”

“I’m not going to say no to anything if there’s a way to provide relief for Arizonans,” said Hobbs in an interview with Arizona PBS after she refused to debate Kari Lake, and Lake soared in the polls.

Seems like a no-brainer to sign this bill, especially since @KatieHobbs told @TedAtPBS of repealing the food tax 3 months ago: "I'm not going to say no to anything if there's a way to provide relief for Arizonans."@AZHouseGOP @AZSenateGOP #AZGov #AZLeghttps://t.co/RDhlsCndKB pic.twitter.com/bQDBM3Oa4K — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) March 23, 2023

Today, Hobbs tweeted a thread claiming that this tax cut would increase taxes on Arizonans despite the massive surplus in state funding these cities are expected to receive.

From potential cuts to service–including public safety–to increased property taxes, it’s clear that this bill doesn’t actually eliminate costs for our residents. It simply moves those costs around. — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) March 28, 2023

Let’s work together to provide real relief for Arizonans struggling with higher costs. End 🧵 — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) March 28, 2023

Katie Hobbs is an Arizona LAST hack politician.