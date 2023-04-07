Kari Lake Team Calls Bullsh*t To Hobbs and Cronies Revenge Filing – Requests Reconsideration of the 35,000 Ballots That Were Injected Into Totals After Election Day

The Kari Lake team took the sanctions briefing ordered by the Arizona Supreme Court and flipped it into a request for reconsideration of the 35,000 ballots injected into the ballot totals in the 2022 election.

This injection occurred AFTER election day while the ballots were at the Runbeck Corporation. Previously, Arizona courts ruled this was a nonfactor in a gubernatorial race that was decided by less than 18,000 votes. Their ruling made NO SENSE.

As you recall, machines in at least 61 percent of voting centers in Maricopa County were not operating on Election Day. The courts ruled this was not an issue.

Evidently, anything goes in these fraudulent elections as long as Democrats win, no matter how many days it may take.

Kari Lake’s legal team exposed the dark underbelly of rigged elections in Arizona. On Wednesday she filed her response to Hobbs’ and SoS Fontes’ motions for sanctions relating to Lake’s claim that ballot chain of custody forms show more than 35K ballots were injected into the election at Runbeck Election Services. Maricopa transfers hundreds of thousands of mail-in and drop-box ballots to Runbeck Corporation to scan the ballot envelopes for the voters’ signatures. Runbeck then sends the ballots back to Maricopa County for signature verification and tabulation. Transfers like that are fertile ground for injecting ballots or throwing ballots away.

One issue Kari Lake’s team brought to light is how ballot chain of custody forms show that Runbeck recorded scanning 298,942 ballot packages—35K more ballot packages than it recorded receiving. Where did those 35K ballots come from?

While the Arizona Supreme Court reversed the trial court’s dismissal of Kari’s claim that tens of thousands of ballots packages with signatures that don’t match the voter’s signature were illegally counted, the Arizona Supreme Court ordered Lake to respond to the Defendant’s motion for sanctions.

Not only did Kari Lake’s legal team argue there was no basis for sanctions, but they also laid out a clear case for why the Arizona Supreme Court should reconsider their decision and let this claim go forward.

Kari Lake is justified with her request. The court needs to get this right – this time.

Here is a copy of the filing by the Kari Lake Team last night.

