Kari Lake joined Bannon’s War Room this morning to discuss the new poll results from Rasmussen showing that Lake likely beat Katie Hobbs by a landslide in the 2022 Midterm Election, which was stolen from Lake and other Trump-Endorsed candidates in Maricopa County.

Lake also spoke about her ongoing Arizona Supreme Court battle over the rigged election and the upcoming conference Tuesday, March 21. “At the conference, the Court will decide whether to accept review and schedule an oral argument,” states the Court’s order.

When asked whether she would take her election lawsuit beyond the Arizona Supreme Court to the US Supreme Court if necessary, Lake told The Gateway Pundit, “There’s a very good chance that I would. These bastards stole our election, and I will not let them off the hook.”

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on Rasmussen’s new poll of likely Arizona voters. This poll shows that Kari Lake won by a landslide 8 points against corrupt Democrat Katie Hobbs. Abe Hamadeh also had 49% of votes to Kris Mayes’ 43%, and Mark Finchem, who supposedly lost by 120,000 votes, had 46% of support among all voters to Adrian Fontes’ 43%.

Additionally, the new poll discovered that 72% of Republicans, 26% of Democrats, and 47% of independents say it was likely that intentional voter suppression against Republican voters occurred when 59% of machines failed on Election Day.

Arizona has zero trust in elections and the officials who oversaw the disaster in Maricopa County. This is why Katie Hobbs refused to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, the acting Secretary of State on Election Day, knew she was down by double digits in the polls but that it would be stolen anyway.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Rasmussen Reports lead pollster Mark Mitchell joined Bannon’s War Room following the release of the new bombshell exit poll to discuss the findings and methodology used. Mitchell told Bannon the poll was weighted to be “more favorable to Democrats” by at least two points — and they still lost!

Kari Lake discussed the stolen election and polling results with Steve Bannon, saying, “It verifies what we’ve been saying. An eight-point victory is a landslide.” She continued, “We beat Katie Hobbs, and guess what? Even Katie Hobbs knows it.”

She further commented on President Trump’s numbers in the Arizona poll, saying, “Donald Trump will win here by 11 points if he keeps up what he’s doing right now.”

According to the poll results, President Trump is expected to win the Republican nomination for President in Arizona and dominate in a General Election against Joe Biden by 11 points.

Asked, “how likely is it that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election?” 49% of voters in Arizona say at least somewhat likely, and 29% say very likely, including 68% of Republicans. Even 29% of Democrats believe the 2020 election was likely stolen!

Watch below: