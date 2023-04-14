Katie Hobbs Vetoes Bill to Protect Children from Fentanyl Poisoning

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (D) on Tuesday vetoed SB1027, which would have established “knowingly manufacturing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl memetic substances under any circumstance that causes physical injury to a minor who is under 15 years of age as a class 2 felony offense punishable as a dangerous crime against children” and made changes to existing sentencing provisions for certain narcotic drug offenses.

This includes harsher sentences for those convicted of distributing heroin, carfentanil, fentanyl, or a fentanyl memetic substance and even more damning consequences under circumstances that cause physical injury to a minor.

The bill passed through the Senate and House with bipartisan support.

This is why Arizonans refer to the illegitimate Governor as “Cartel Katie.” Hobbs vetoed the bill, claiming that it would undermine Arizona’s “Good Samaritan Law,” which provides protection to individuals who intervene to save someone experiencing an opioid overdose.

State Senator Anthony Kern, the bill’s sponsor, called this a “misleading stretch” and stated that “Hobbs is more concerned with protecting fentanyl manufacturers and providers than implementing real measures that protect our children and communities from these dangerous drugs.”

Senator Kern issued the following press release on Tuesday:

Governor Injudiciously Vetoes Bipartisan Bill Aimed at Protecting Children from Fentanyl PHOENIX, ARIZONA- Senator Anthony Kern is expressing his concern and dismay after Governor Hobbs vetoed a heavily bipartisan bill that would have helped protect children from being harmed by fentanyl. SB 1027 would have established knowingly manufacturing fentanyl under circumstances that cause physical injury to a minor under the age of 15 as a class 2 felony offense punishable as a dangerous crime against children (DCAC). It also would have increased penalties for crimes related to the sale of fentanyl and heroin. “We have been fighting the opioid epidemic not just in Arizona, but nationwide for decades,” said Senator Kern. “The least we can do is try to protect our children and future generations from exposure to a deadly drug often laced into opioids. This bill had the support of many Democrats, yet Governor Hobbs continues to show her priorities are out of line. In her veto letter, she claims she didn’t sign the bill out of fear it would undermine the Good Samaritan Law which protects individuals who intervene to save someone experiencing an opioid overdose. Not only is it a misleading stretch to reach this conclusion, Hobbs is more concerned with protecting fentanyl manufacturers and providers than implementing real measures that protect our children and communities from these dangerous drugs. We as legislators have done our job. We created a bill with bipartisan support to tackle a very real and serious issue. Why is Hobbs not doing hers, and instead continuing to play

political games?”

Rep Analise Ortiz, who voted no on this bill, thanked Katie Hobbs for the veto, claiming that the bill would have “caused far more harm than good” and that it is an ineffective measure for treating addiction. Hobbs and Ortiz gave no acknowledgment that this would protect children or that it would target the manufacturers and distributors of addictive and deadly drugs.

Thank you, Gov. Hobbs for vetoing SB 1027, a bill that would've caused far more harm than good. The evidence shows us that broad criminalization of addiction is not effective. We must get serious about addressing the fentanyl crisis by investing in drug treatment and prevention. https://t.co/7FOQS63yCt — Rep. Analise Ortiz (@AnaliseOrtiz_AZ) April 11, 2023

The Democrats are not only soft on drugs, but they don’t care about the safety of children.