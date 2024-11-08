BREAKING: Lake Wins 57% of 7 PM Maricopa County Ballot Drop, Race Margin Shrinks to 1.7% With 76% Reported!

New numbers from Maricopa County show Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake gaining on her Democrat opponent Ruben Gallego.

Voters in Arizona must cure their ballot by Sunday if there was a problem with their signature. You can check the status of your mail-in ballot here. Kari Lake encouraged everyone to get involved in the ballot curing process to ensure every legal vote is counted. Watch a ballot curing training and sign up to get involved with Turning Point Action’s ballot curing efforts here.

The most important thing you can be doing for the next few days is helping ⁦@TPAction_⁩ cure these ballots and make sure every vote counts in Arizona. You can even do it over the phone if you don’t live in our state. Please help if you can! https://t.co/dLTh9ksn4G — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 7, 2024

The latest dump from Maricopa County, the state’s largest county, is promising for Lake.

Lake spokesperson Alex Nicoll posted the numbers from Maricopa County’s latest ballot dump on X. Lake won over 57% of the roughly 70,000 ballots.

NEW MARICOPA DROP is great news for @KariLake⤵️ LAKE: 40,422 (57.39%) GALLEGO: 28,789 (40.88%) OTHER: 1,218 (1.73%) Lake has closed the gap to just 43,698#AZSen — Alex Nicoll (@realalexnicoll) November 8, 2024

Lake now trails by just 43,698, which is less than 2%.

If this trend continues, Kari Lake will be the next U.S. Senator from Arizona, and Republicans will have an even larger majority in the Senate.

Liberal data analyst and ABC 15 propagandist Garrett Archer said in an X post, “Lake definitely hit her target here,” noting that the race will not be called for Lake’s opponent tomorrow.

Maricopa County estimates 472,000 ballots remain to be counted in the county. Roughly 940,000 ballots remain to be counted statewide.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Lake is coming back in her race after early vote totals showed her down by more than 100,000. Earlier, the race stood at a roughly 50,000 vote difference, with approximately one million ballots remaining to count.

Maricopa County claims that it could take up to TWO WEEKS to count the ballots and determine a winner.

Additionally, several issues have arisen this election cycle, including 218,000 voter registrations that lack proof of citizenship across the state, 90,000 potentially fraudulent voter registration forms turned in by a shady third-party group on the last day of voter registration, making it unclear how many illegal votes will be counted.

