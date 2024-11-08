BREAKING: Lake Wins 57% of 7 PM Maricopa County Ballot Drop, Race Margin Shrinks to 1.7% With 76% Reported!

New numbers from Maricopa County show Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake gaining on her Democrat opponent Ruben Gallego. 

Voters in Arizona must cure their ballot by Sunday if there was a problem with their signature. You can check the status of your mail-in ballot here. Kari Lake encouraged everyone to get involved in the ballot curing process to ensure every legal vote is counted. Watch a ballot curing training and sign up to get involved with Turning Point Action’s ballot curing efforts here.

The latest dump from Maricopa County, the state’s largest county, is promising for Lake.

Lake spokesperson Alex Nicoll posted the numbers from Maricopa County’s latest ballot dump on X. Lake won over 57% of the roughly 70,000 ballots.

Lake now trails by just 43,698, which is less than 2%.

Election results via Arizona Secretary of State’s office – November 7, 2024, 7:30 pm MST

If this trend continues, Kari Lake will be the next U.S. Senator from Arizona, and Republicans will have an even larger majority in the Senate.

Liberal data analyst and ABC 15 propagandist Garrett Archer said in an X post, “Lake definitely hit her target here,” noting that the race will not be called for Lake’s opponent tomorrow.

Maricopa County estimates 472,000 ballots remain to be counted in the county. Roughly 940,000 ballots remain to be counted statewide.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Lake is coming back in her race after early vote totals showed her down by more than 100,000. Earlier, the race stood at a roughly 50,000 vote difference, with approximately one million ballots remaining to count.

Maricopa County claims that it could take up to TWO WEEKS to count the ballots and determine a winner.

Additionally, several issues have arisen this election cycle, including 218,000 voter registrations that lack proof of citizenship across the state, 90,000 potentially fraudulent voter registration forms turned in by a shady third-party group on the last day of voter registration, making it unclear how many illegal votes will be counted.

Reaction from the panel on the Charlie Kirk Show:

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

