Here We Go: Maricopa County Election Officials Admit It Could Take TWO WEEKS to Tabulate Election Results

If you’re living in Maricopa County, you better pack some snacks and maybe bring a pillow to the polling station, because the election results won’t be arriving any time soon.

In a move that surprises no one, election officials in this Arizona battleground are pleading for “patience”—patience that could last up to 10-13 DAYS as they work to tabulate the votes from this year’s election.

Apparently, they’re facing longer-than-usual ballots due to “higher interest” in this year’s election.

You’d think, with all the advanced technology at their disposal, Maricopa County would have figured out how to streamline this process by now.

But instead, they’re telling the public to sit tight and wait while they bumble through the counting of what is expected to be more than 2.1 million votes, and only 400,000 votes cast so far.

“We do expect that it will take between 10 and 13 days to complete tabulation of all of the ballots that come in, but we ask for the community’s patience,” Deputy Elections Director Jennifer Liewer told 12News.

“We want to make sure that this is a secure process, but we also want to make sure that it is an accurate process,” she added.

Scott Jarrett, the county’s elections director, suggests that “We are seeing a little bit of a lag of where we were in 2020, but the last few days we’ve actually seen an uptick in turnout. So I am expecting that we will start approaching very close to those 2020 numbers.”

Of course, who can forget 2020—the year when Maricopa County became ground zero for nationwide election fraud and legal challenges?

WATCH:

Let’s not forget the infamous 2020 Arizona presidential race.

Fox News, infamously, called Arizona for Biden while people were still waiting in line to vote. Tucker Carlson himself questioned the early call, and we all remember the subsequent “late-night ballot dumps” that miraculously leaned 100% in Biden’s favor, which also happened in key battleground states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Joe Biden edged out Donald Trump by a mere 10,457 votes.

Maricopa County, which holds more than 61% of Arizona’s population, was central to Biden’s slim victory, as he won the county by just 45,109 votes.

In 2021, Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Heritage Foundation’s Election Law Reform Initiative, told Breitbart News that in Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin, unaccounted-for ballots outnumber the margin of victory.

Spakovsky told Breitbart’s Alex Marlow,

“[The Wisconsin Election Commission] said 6,500 absentee ballots they mailed out were sent back by the postal service as ‘undeliverable’ [and] 3,000 ballots that came back were rejected. They don’t say why, but usually [a ballot is rejected] because, for example, the signature doesn’t match, indicating it may have been a fraudulent ballot,” he remarked. Wisconsin authorities cannot account for 76,000 ballots, von Spakovsky stated. “They don’t know what happened to them,” he said. “In other words, voters requested an absentee ballot, or [Wisconsin officials] simply decided — in some places in Wisconsin — to simply mail out absentee ballots to everybody, and the ballot never came back, so it’s unaccounted for. These are the official numbers of the election commission [in Wisconsin], and we don’t know what happened to them. We don’t know if [the ballots] got lost [or] if they were stolen and somebody didn’t get to vote.” “This didn’t just happen in Wisconsin. … The margin of victory in Arizona for Joe Biden was only a little over 10,000 votes. Maricopa County alone has admitted that they sent 110,000 mail-in or absentee ballots to what turned out to be the wrong addresses,” he continued “They were labeled [and] returned as ‘undeliverable’ by the postal service,” he added. “Same thing in Nevada. … Clark County sent out something like 93,000 mail-in ballots that are unaccounted for. In other words, they mailed it out [and] it never came back. We don’t know what happened to them, and remember, the margin of victory in the entire state was only a little over 33,000 ballots.” Trending: Senior Pentagon Employee Suspected as Leaker of Israeli Retaliatory Strike Plans to Iran – Was Previously Outed as Iran Spy But Was Kept on Anyway “There are literally tens of thousands of ballots out there floating around, and we don’t know what happened to them,” he concluded.

Democrats were going to focus on the “overseas voters,” or UOCAVA votes, to seal a victory in 2024, as first reported on The Gateway Pundit.

The DNC reminds everyone in their memo of how close the 2020 election results were (that no one was allowed to question) and why they’re not going to leave anything to chance in 2024:

In 2020, just 44,000 votes across Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin votes won Joe Biden the presidency. In fact, abroad voters made a notable difference in Georgia and Arizona during the 2020 presidential election and made the difference in close races in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina during the 2022 midterms. That’s why the DNC is doing the work to win this election by reaching out to voters regardless of where they live.

Now, Maricopa officials are scrambling to reassure the public by increasing staff and adding more high-speed tabulators. They’re telling voters to either vote early or prepare for long lines on Election Day. But can anyone really trust this process after what happened in 2020?