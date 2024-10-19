JUST IN: Court Rules That Lawsuit to Unmask 218,000 Arizona Voters With No Proof of Citizenship Will Proceed to Evidentiary Hearing – Secretary of State Desperately Tries to Delay Until After Election

A Maricopa County judge has ordered an evidentiary hearing in a lawsuit against the Arizona Secretary of State to obtain public records relating to 218,000 potentially illegal voters.

“The Secretary’s office is understandably busy during this election season. as is this Court. But the Court also notes that Plaintiff’s action seeks disclosure of a list(s) of nearly 220,000 Arizona voters that the Secretary has identified in press releases as voters who were registered to vote without providing required documentary proof of citizenship which is a matter of statewide importance and public interest,” reads the order from Judge Scott Blaney.

The hearing is scheduled for October 28.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month, America First Legal filed this lawsuit on behalf of Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona against the Secretary of State for illegally withholding the list of 218,000 voters recently discovered to have no documentary proof of citizenship on file.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on this issue. What was first estimated by the state to be 98,000 voters approved without proof of citizenship on file was weeks later discovered to be more than double that amount. Roughly 218,000 voters across the state were registered without proof of citizenship due to a supposed glitch in the system that officials claim only affected voters who received an Arizona driver’s license before 1996. The Democrat Secretary of State further claims that the affected voters are mostly Republicans.

Despite knowing about the issue for more than a week, Arizona’s Secretary of State did not notify the public until Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer announced a staged lawsuit on September 17, less than two months before the election. The idea of a lawsuit was cooked up by Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Governor Katie Hobbs, and Attorney General Kris Mayes during a September 10 phone conversation where the officials conspired to cover up the issue and minimize the blowback from the public. RINO Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s lawsuit was a plot cooked up by the Democrat officials who worried they would come under fire for removing the voters, who they claim are mostly Republicans, from the rolls or downgrading their ballot to federal races only. As The Gateway Pundit reported, in this phone call, the officials also admitted that the so-called glitch—which has existed for at least 20 years—validates “theories about illegal voting in our elections” and makes every election since 2004 “challengable.”

While the officials claim the registered voters are "mostly Republican," the Secretary of State’s Office has not delivered the list of affected voters to County election officials or the Arizona GOP. Nobody knows who these voters really are or if they're even legal citizens!

Richer filed the September 17 lawsuit, asking the Court to designate the voters as “federal only” voters and strip their ability to vote a full ballot with state and local races and ballot measures. Under state law, “federal only” voters cannot vote in local elections because they have not provided documentary proof of citizenship. However, the Arizona Supreme Court quickly ruled that the voters could vote on the full ballot this election. While this would appear to be a win for Republicans if the voters on the list are, in fact, legal Republican voters, many are worried that it could have all been a ruse to allow illegals to vote in our elections.

Suspicion has only grown due to the Secretary of State's refusal to provide information on the affected voters.

The Gateway Pundit has learned through a Thursday emergency motion from the Secretary of State's office that they plan to call "an expert in political violence" to the witness stand to make the case that there are "privacy and safety concerns" with providing the list of voters to County election officials and Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona, also known as “EZAZ.” Plaintiff Merissa Hamilton, the founder of Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona, responded to our reporting on the Secretary's motion, commenting, "Fontes is wasting your tax dollars on political stunts" on X:

"This hearing is regarding Fontes' refusal to release the list of 218k AZ voters without proof of citizenship on record to either the Recorders, the Legislature, or the Public. He claims a technical issue caused the system to not flag the voters as needing proof of citizenship," said Hamilton in an X post announcing the new order in the case.

"Yet, why all the secrecy? What is Fontes hiding that he won't even release it to other government officials responsible for the voter rolls or the oversight of our elections?" Hamilton asked.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on this important election integrity case in Arizona.