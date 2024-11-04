Breaking: Shady Election Group Dumps 90,000 Ballot Registrations in Maricopa County Before Sign-Up Deadline Ends – At Least 40,000 Damaged, Thousands Incomplete

In case you have not been paying attention – leftist groups around the country have been caught corrupting our elections by dumping tens of thousands of bogus ballot registrations into our voter rolls. This is taking place in state after state.

PENNSYLVANIA

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania city officials announced eight days ago that they were investigating a massive fraudulent voter registration operation investigation involving thousands of fraudulent voter registrations. At least 2,500 ballot registrations were in question.

On Saturday, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania announced that they were also investigating hundreds of fake ballot registrations that were turned in recently by a questionable voter registration group. Lancaster, Monroe and York Counties in Pennsylvania have reported similar criminal acts and they are investigating. At least two counties reported that Field+Media Corps was behind the thousands of fraudulent registrations. The ballot registration harvesting group is based in Arizona.

MICHIGAN

The Gateway Pundit reported extensively about the leftist group GBI Strategies, a Democrat-linked group that received funding from Joe Biden and the Democrat Senatorial Campaign, that was caught dumping thousands of fraudulent ballots into the 2020 election in Michigan. GBI Strategies had “canvassers” working in several black-majority cities in Michigan, including Flint, Benton Harbor, Ypsilanti, Inkster, Southfield, Muskegon, Lansing, and Saginaw.

The FBI took over the GBI investigation in where it went to die.

An official with GBI, Brianna Hawkins, admitted to police that the group turned in hundreds of fake registrations and was operating in several states and Washington DC.

OHIO

In August 2024, The Hamilton County Ohio Board of Elections turned over several suspicious voter registration applications Ohio Secretary of State’s Public Integrity Division. According to Hamilton County Board of Elections members, the voter registrations in question were recently turned in by the self-described “progressive” voter registration organization Black Fork Strategies. Hamilton County Director of Elections Sherry Poland held up a large stack of voter registrations during a local meeting about an inch thick to show how many registrations one canvasser from Black Fork Strategies turned in with that all appeared to have the same handwriting. The investigation was turned over to the Secretary of State.

ARIZONA

This now leads us to Arizona. According to the far-left media outlet, Arizona Central, Maricopa County officials reported that 90,000 registration forms were turned in by a third-party group on the last day of voter registration (October 27) in the state. This tends to be a similar practice to other leftist registration harvesting groups – dumping thousands on state clerks around the cut off date for registering to vote.

According to the Arizona Republic 40,000 of the registrations or almost half of the total were damaged or incomplete and could not be used.

Maricopa Spokesperson Taylor Kinnerup said many forms were dated weeks prior. Arizona state law mandates that third-party groups submit registration forms to election officials “within five days” of collecting the forms from voters. So this was another infraction by the group.

The Arizona Central reported:

Officials said up to 90,000 forms were submitted by third-party groups on the last day of voter registration before the upcoming election, far more than Recorder’s Office staff expected. Since then, about 50,000 forms have been processed, although some were incomplete and require voters to provide additional information. But the remainder — an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 forms — were entirely unusable because they were torn, wet or otherwise damaged… …Voters who didn’t completely fill out their registration form or who filled out a form that ended up damaged may have to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day.

The third-party group that dumped the thousands of registrations on the final day of registering pays their employees by the number of ballots the turn in. So they are incentivizing the fraud.

It should be clear at this point that this is how Democrats are finding their new voters. It appears the majority of these “new voters” may be fake registrations.