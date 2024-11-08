JUST IN: New Maricopa County Ballot Dump Favors Kari Lake 58% to 40%, Margin Cut to Less Than 40,000 or 1.5% with Over 750,000 Ballots Still Uncounted

Maricopa County’s latest ballot drop earlier this afternoon shows Trump-Endorsed Arizona Senate Candidate Kari Lake continuing to narrow the gap against Democrat Ruben Gallego.

Maricopa County claims that it could take about TWO WEEKS to count the ballots and determine a winner. Meanwhile, many wait in fear that they’re stealing another election from Lake.

Voters in Arizona must cure their ballot by Sunday if there was a problem with their signature. Watch a ballot curing training and sign up to get involved with Turning Point Action’s ballot curing efforts here. Arizona voters can check the status of their mail-in ballot here.

Even if you do not live in Arizona, you can help cure ballots!

Reminder. You can cure Ballots from home. You can cure ballots from out of state. Every little bit counts. Free training provided⤵️https://t.co/DsobUJ2y6F — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 7, 2024

Per Kari Lake Spokesman Alex Nicoll, Lake dominated with 58% of the latest 23,295 counted votes in the Senate race. Democrat Ruben Gallego received only 40%!

More good news for @KariLake ‼️ NEW MARICOPA DROP LAKE: 13, 521 (58.04%) GALLEGO: 9,367 (40.21%) OTHER: 407 (1.75%) Lake has closed the gap to just 39,676 #AZSen — Alex Nicoll (@realalexnicoll) November 8, 2024

Lake is now down by just under 40,000 votes, leaving a 1.5% margin between Gallego:

Previously, on election night, Kari Lake trailed by over 100,000 votes in the early count, but she is making a huge comeback.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last night, Lake won 57.39% to Gallego’s 40.88% of the roughly 70,000 vote results released at 7 pm MST.

Maricopa County estimates in a press release that 450,000 ballots remain uncounted. Statewide, it is estimated that a total of 758,409 ballots remain uncounted. Kari Lake will win this race if this trend continues.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the Arizona Senate race.