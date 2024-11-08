JUST IN: New Maricopa County Ballot Dump Favors Kari Lake 58% to 40%, Margin Cut to Less Than 40,000 or 1.5% with Over 750,000 Ballots Still Uncounted

Kari Lake debates Democrat Ruben Gallego – October 9, 2024

Maricopa County’s latest ballot drop earlier this afternoon shows Trump-Endorsed Arizona Senate Candidate Kari Lake continuing to narrow the gap against Democrat Ruben Gallego.

Maricopa County claims that it could take about TWO WEEKS to count the ballots and determine a winner. Meanwhile, many wait in fear that they’re stealing another election from Lake.

Voters in Arizona must cure their ballot by Sunday if there was a problem with their signature. Watch a ballot curing training and sign up to get involved with Turning Point Action’s ballot curing efforts here. Arizona voters can check the status of their mail-in ballot here.

Even if you do not live in Arizona, you can help cure ballots!

Per Kari Lake Spokesman Alex Nicoll, Lake dominated with 58% of the latest 23,295 counted votes in the Senate race. Democrat Ruben Gallego received only 40%!

Lake is now down by just under 40,000 votes, leaving a 1.5% margin between Gallego:

Election results via Arizona Secretary of State’s office – November 8, 2024, 1:00 pm MST

Previously, on election night, Kari Lake trailed by over 100,000 votes in the early count, but she is making a huge comeback.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last night, Lake won 57.39% to Gallego’s 40.88% of the roughly 70,000 vote results released at 7 pm MST.

BREAKING: Lake Wins 57% of 7 PM Maricopa County Ballot Drop, Race Margin Shrinks to 1.7% With 76% Reported!

Maricopa County estimates in a press release that 450,000 ballots remain uncounted. Statewide, it is estimated that a total of 758,409 ballots remain uncounted. Kari Lake will win this race if this trend continues.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the Arizona Senate race.   

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

