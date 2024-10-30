WARNING: Us Capitol MILITARY DRILLS in Preparation for CIVIL WAR Possibility || Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the last 24 hours.

ARTICLE 1: Rep. Marjorie Greene Sounds the Alarm After Capitol Police Conduct Late-Night ‘Casualty Evacuation Exercise’ with 12 Helicopters Buzzing Over Capitol Hill: ‘They are Planning to Maintain Control of the Capitol’

ARTICLE 2: White House Spin After Joe Biden Called Millions of Trump Supporters “Garbage” is So Pathetic That CNN Isn’t Even Buying It! (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: VOTER SUPPRESSION: Bucks County Emergency Services Shuts Down Doylestown Voting Line Early as Republicans Surge on Final Day

ARTICLE 4: FBI Whistleblower Tells Congress Former FBI Director James Comey Inserted Two Female Agent ‘Honeypots’ Inside Trump 2016 Campaign, Separate from Russia Hoax Investigation

ARTICLE 5: Frustration Boils as Pennsylvania Voters Witness ‘Non-English Speaking Citizens’ Escorted Past Long Lines to Vote: Report

