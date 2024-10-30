WARNING: Us Capitol MILITARY DRILLS in Preparation for CIVIL WAR Possibility || Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the last 24 hours. 

ARTICLE 1: Rep. Marjorie Greene Sounds the Alarm After Capitol Police Conduct Late-Night ‘Casualty Evacuation Exercise’ with 12 Helicopters Buzzing Over Capitol Hill: ‘They are Planning to Maintain Control of the Capitol’

ARTICLE 2:  White House Spin After Joe Biden Called Millions of Trump Supporters “Garbage” is So Pathetic That CNN Isn’t Even Buying It! (VIDEO)

MYPILLOW: A large retail store canceled a huge order, leaving MyPillow with extra stock, which means you can now get MyPillows at wholesale prices for the first time ever. Standard classic MyPillows are just $14.88, Queen size for $18.88, King size for $19.88, body pillows for $29.88, and multi-use pillows for $9.88. Go to https://www.mypillow.com or call 800-210-8491 and use promo code ELIJAH to take advantage of these prices, with free shipping on orders over $75. Limited quantities are available, so act fast before they’re gone!​


ARTICLE 3: VOTER SUPPRESSION: Bucks County Emergency Services Shuts Down Doylestown Voting Line Early as Republicans Surge on Final Day

ARTICLE 4: FBI Whistleblower Tells Congress Former FBI Director James Comey Inserted Two Female Agent ‘Honeypots’ Inside Trump 2016 Campaign, Separate from Russia Hoax Investigation

ARTICLE 5: Frustration Boils as Pennsylvania Voters Witness ‘Non-English Speaking Citizens’ Escorted Past Long Lines to Vote: Report

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Schaffer

You can email Elijah Schaffer here, and read more of Elijah Schaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.