VOTER SUPPRESSION: Bucks County Emergency Services Shuts Down Doylestown Voting Line Early as Republicans Surge on Final Day

Outrage is building as reports indicate Bucks County Emergency Services shut down the Doylestown in-person voting line early on the final day for absentee ballot requests.

This outrageous act of disenfranchisement comes after prominent voices, including Elon Musk and conservative activist Scott Pressler, encouraged Pennsylvanians to turn out and take advantage of every last opportunity to cast their votes.

Elon Musk took to social media to rally Pennsylvanians, urging, “This is the last day you can request an absentee ballot in Pennsylvania. Moreover, you can hand it in immediately in person, so it never touches the mail. Please bring anyone you know to vote today!”

Similarly, Scott Pressler emphasized the step-by-step process for those seeking in-person, on-demand mail-in ballots, instructing voters to stay in line, document their wait, and return your ballot in-person, not drop box.

TODAY is the ‼️LAST‼️ day to request an “in-person, on demand, mail-in ballot” ▪️Visit your Board of Elections

▪️Fill out a mail-in ballot form

▪️Your form will be processed

▪️You’ll be given a ballot

▪️Fill out your ballot

▪️Return your ballot in-person Stay in line. Record. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 29, 2024

James Blair, political director for the Trump campaign and the RNC, shared a video of Bucks County Emergency Services shutting down the Doylestown voting line.

According to the Bucks County Election website, Doylestown was scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Bucks County Emergency Services shut down the Doylestown voting line early despite Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro’s assurance that counties would accommodate anyone in line by 5 p.m.

“TODAY is the last day to apply for your mail in ballot in Pennsylvania. If you are in line at a county elections office by 5 P.M., counties must give you an opportunity to apply for your mail ballot. Our [PA Department of State] is working with all counties to ensure every eligible voter who wants to vote by mail ballot can do so.”

TODAY is the last day to apply for your mail in ballot in Pennsylvania. If you are in line at a county elections office by 5 P.M., counties must give you an opportunity to apply for your mail ballot. Our @PAStateDept is working with all counties to ensure every eligible voter… https://t.co/b6EBwpESbd — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) October 29, 2024

WATCH:

What are you doing about this @GovernorShapiro? This is Bucks County Emergency Services shutting down the line in Doylestown right now at ~2:30 PM. This is suppressive and intimidating. https://t.co/EUKsZYh5Me pic.twitter.com/m9noqX7MQD — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) October 29, 2024

This issue has been ongoing since it first opened and affects more than just one location.

Republican committeewoman Fran Haller contacted The Gateway Pundit and expressed deep frustration over the voting issues at local service centers, particularly noting early closures that are not in line with the official schedule.

I am the Republican committeewoman in Bucks County, PA. We have a problem with the On Demand Voting. Republicans are coming out to vote early here in Bucks County. Voters are being turned away at the County Gov’t Service Centers because they are closing well before the hours that are posted on the Board of Election’s website. https://www.buckscounty.gov/1417/Voting-On-Demand-Ballot-Replacement-and The 7321 New Falls Road, Levittown, PA 19055 has closed at 2:30 a number of times when the closing time is posted as 4:30. This facility has ample parking, so it is more favorable than the 55 E. Court St. Doylestown location. Voters were turned away from the Doylestown location because they only had one printer, and they would not be processed in time. This is voter disenfranchisement. Our Bucks County Commissioners are in charge of the Board of Elections. I have called the commissioners. Bob Harvie called me back, but his response was unsatisfactory. He apologized for the inconvenience but did not say what they would do to correct this issue. If you can, please shine a light on this! I’m sure they will be pulling this disenfranchisement until October 29, when On Demand voting ends. How many people that were turned away will return?

Another voter shared her experience stating, “I’m in Levittown Bucks County trying in vote early IP for the second time. I’ve been told the line is 4 hours and I will not be able to vote today. It’s now 11:46. This is unacceptable. The push for early voting isn’t a surprise. There’s 2 people working this location.”

I’m in Levittown Bucks County trying in vote early IP for the second time. I’ve been told the line is 4 hours and I will not be able to vote today. It’s now 11:46. This is unacceptable. The push for early voting isn’t a surprise. There’s 2 people working this location.… pic.twitter.com/s9PICh3oR3 — Stacy Williams (@StacyWi16207038) October 28, 2024

Chairman Michael Whatley is urging immediate intervention to address reports of widespread issues at polling sites across the state.

“With only eight days until Election Day, Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth deserve every option available to exercise their civic duty. But voters are being turned away, given faulty information, and told their ballots will not be counted. This is nothing short of voter suppression, and we demand immediate action to ensure every legal vote can be cast and counted properly,” RNC Chairman Whatley said in a statement.

Bucks County Election justified their decision to close early, stating, “Due to high demand, wait times for in-person mail-in ballots may be longer than expected. To ensure all applications are processed by the end of the day, the office may need to stop accepting new applicants before the posted closing time. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

If you have been disenfranchised, submit a report to Trump’s lawyers through: http://Pa.ProtectTheVote.com

This is a developing story.