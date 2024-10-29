Rep. Marjorie Greene Sounds the Alarm After Capitol Police Conduct Late-Night ‘Casualty Evacuation Exercise’ with 12 Helicopters Buzzing Over Capitol Hill: ‘They are Planning to Maintain Control of the Capitol’

The U.S. Capitol Police, in coordination with federal agencies, conducted a “Casualty Evacuation Exercise” Monday night, just over a week before Election Day.

In a public notice, the U.S. Capitol Police stated, “EXERCISE: This evening, the United States Capitol Police & our federal partners are conducting a routine training exercise on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. Please do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters.”

EXERCISE: This evening, the United States Capitol Police & our federal partners are conducting a routine training exercise on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. Please do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters. pic.twitter.com/nLWgwMQONg — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 28, 2024

This exercise took place one week after the Capitol Police conducted a campus-wide evacuation drill.

“EXERCISE: This morning, at approximately 10:00 am, we will have a campus-wide evacuation exercise. The routine drill is in coordination with our Legislative Branch partners. Expect temporary street closures to include Constitution Avenue, Independence Avenue, and D Street, NE,” Capitol police wrote on Monday, October 21.

EXERCISE: This morning, at approximately 10:00 am, we will have a campus-wide evacuation exercise. The routine drill is in coordination with our Legislative Branch partners. Expect temporary street closures to include Constitution Avenue, Independence Avenue, and D Street, NE. pic.twitter.com/UQRH7DlszL — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 21, 2024

The timing of this exercise, coming just as the 2024 elections approach, has raised alarms among some conservative leaders, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Greene has issued a stark warning about what she believes is a calculated move by Democrats to secure control over the Capitol ahead of January 6, the date designated for certification of the presidential election.

In a statement to her supporters, Greene argued that the Democrats are ramping up security measures in Washington, not to protect the people, but to further entrench their hold on the government should they lose seats in the House.

Read Rep. Greene’s statement below:

Capitol Police hold “Casualty Evacuation Exercise” at the Capitol with multiple helicopters last night. Stay with me on this. Trump told us to make it to big to rig and we are on our way to making that happen as long as everyone votes for Trump, but we are in danger of losing the House with approximately 20 House seats literally too close. Without the House, we can not pass critical legislation to bring forward our MAGA agenda. But also, if Democrats control the House, they will refuse to certify President Trump’s election on January 6th. They’ve already said they won’t certify. Leading into this election just in the past few months, Democrats are making big moves to secure the Capital in January for certification on the 6th. Last night, Capitol Police conducted a “Casualty Evacuation Exercise” on the East Front with multiple helicopters. This comes after the DoD signed off on military force to be used to assist police against the American people, Mayorkas designating Jan 6th as a “Special Security Event” through Homeland Security, Mayor Bowser of DC requesting security for Jan 6th, and announcement of fencing to be erected Jan 5-21st. While security is always important, Democrats are the party of riots, violence, and destruction. If they lose, they don’t care about securing anything. They nearly burned down Washington on Trump’s inauguration in 2017, rioted nightly during 2020, called us all Nazi’s and Trump Hitler for years, and shot Trump in the face. But they are ramping up mass security for the Capitol because they are planning to maintain control of the Capitol by winning the House. Trump’s momentum is too big to stop and we are watching the polls stopping the steal for Trump, but we are not doing the same thing for critical House races. Trending: BREAKING: Pennsylvania GOP Committeewoman Taken Away in Handcuffs For Encouraging People to Stay in Line and Vote After Democrat Election Worker Misleads Voters (VIDEO) And if Trump wins the WH, Republicans win the Senate, but we lose the House, Democrats will build a fortress of resistance in the House. They will stop everything, they will impeach Trump again, and they will abuse every ounce of power that comes with the House of Representatives. And Democrats see all of us as the enemy. Make sure you VOTE all the way down ballot for Republicans and don’t skip voting just because you are in an unwinnable Democrat state or a solid Republican state and you don’t think your vote matters that much. You voting for Trump AND that RINO Congressman you can’t stand is actually the key right now to saving this country!! We have to win the Presidency, the House, and the Senate!!! GO VOTE AND WIN IT ALL!!!

Capitol Police hold “Casualty Evacuation Exercise” at the Capitol with multiple helicopters last night. Stay with me on this. Trump told us to make it to big to rig and we are on our way to making that happen as long as everyone votes for Trump, but we are in danger of… pic.twitter.com/ybKDqkjJdj — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) October 29, 2024

WATCH: