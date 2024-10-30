Frustration Boils as Pennsylvania Voters Witness ‘Non-English Speaking Citizens’ Escorted Past Long Lines to Vote: Report

A shocking scene reportedly unfolded at a satellite election office in South Park Ice Rink in Bethel Park, PA, where early voters, who had been waiting for hours, witnessed ‘vanloads’ of ‘non-English-speaking citizens’ allegedly escorted to the front by “translators” to cast their ballots.

According to X user Emma Cawwod, at least “three buses” arrived, with individuals being guided in by representatives from “Vote Today PA,” a vote mobilization group funded by the progressive organization Working Families Power, which advocates for causes like “economic fairness, racial justice, gender equity, climate sustainability.”

Some of these individuals were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts with “Vote Today PA” printed on them.

One witness described a disorganized scene, claiming, “They had these people, they had about 12 of them walked in who were all foreigners, and then they took them up to these younger people help them fill out — they say ‘Vote Today PA’ — and somehow they beat a two-hour line.”

“And then they walked up and the one lady, they were even asking her…they were like, ‘We don’t have you in the system. Your name’s not right.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll take it back and change it.’ How do you change your damn name?” the witness added.

— Ann Vandersteel™️ (@annvandersteel) October 29, 2024

Another individual, Cathy, recounted her experience on X, “I was there on Saturday when this happened. We were told when we arrived there would be a 2 hour wait. We watched at least three different groups of approximately 20 non- English speaking people were escorted into the building ahead of everyone in line.”

— Cathy (@Cathy81462) October 29, 2024

Another witness, visibly exasperated, commented, “I was there. I saw firsthand. So not only do they get everything in their life for free but now they get to skip the line while the rest of us waited two hours. UNF*CKINGBELIEVEABLE.”

— RESTORE LAW AND ORDER (@BentleyBoodle23) October 28, 2024

When asked why others in line remained silent as this unfolded, X user RESTORE LAW AND ORDER replied, “They did! Me and one other guy were the only ones complaining about it, except for all the people at the Trump table that were volunteering . There was a judge of elections or some sort of board of elections member there. He is the one that took videos and pictures and reported it . But you are right most everyone (when I was there) just stood there and let it happen and didn’t say anything.”

— RESTORE LAW AND ORDER (@BentleyBoodle23) October 30, 2024

When asked, “Did you actually see them jump the line and get inside to vote? Or was this organizer just giving them the preliminary paperwork to get their on-demand ballot?”

He replied, “They were being escorted from the van straight to the building. They were sitting all along the benches inside.”

— RESTORE LAW AND ORDER (@BentleyBoodle23) October 29, 2024

The Gateway Pundit has contacted the Allegheny County Board of Elections and Working Families Power for comments regarding this allegation.

The reports and videos from Pennsylvania have sparked a debate on social media, raising questions about election integrity, fairness, and the treatment of American citizens versus newcomers who may lack a fluent grasp of English. Local officials have yet to release a formal statement.

James Blair, political director for the Trump campaign and the RNC, shared a video of Bucks County Emergency Services shutting down the Doylestown voting line.

According to the Bucks County Election website, Doylestown was scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Bucks County Emergency Services shut down the Doylestown voting line early despite Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro’s assurance that counties would accommodate anyone in line by 5 p.m.