White House Spin After Joe Biden Called Millions of Trump Supporters “Garbage” is So Pathetic That CNN Isn’t Even Buying It! (VIDEO)

The White House went into damage control Tuesday night after Joe Biden sabotaged Kamala Harris and called millions of Trump supporters “garbage.”

Biden made the grotesque remark during a campaign call on Tuesday night as Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Ellipse in DC.

Joe Biden is actively sabotaging Kamala Harris’s campaign.

During the campaign call, Biden once again took a swipe at a comedian who cracked a joke about Puerto Rico during Sunday night’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

Biden lashed out on Tuesday evening while Kamala Harris was on stage for her ‘closing argument’ and called Trump supporters “garbage.”

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community… just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?… The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

BIDEN'S "GARBAGE" ATTACK ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS IS ON VIDEO!

BREAKING: Biden refers to millions of President Trump’s supporters as “garbage.” Does Kamala disavow? pic.twitter.com/Zx4g3NOU9L — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

The Biden White House’s spin is so pathetic that CNN doesn’t even buy it.

Joe Biden claimed he was referring to “hateful rhetoric” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally Sunday night.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation,” Biden said.

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

The other claim? They’re putting an apostrophe in the word “supporters” to change it to “supporter’s” to refer to the comedian who cracked a joke about Puerto Rico on Sunday night.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins scoffed at the White House’s excuses: “It’s hard to really look at that when you can listen to it for yourself.”

Even CNN isn’t buying the pathetic spin from Harris-Biden allies after Biden called Trump supporters “garbage”: “It’s hard to really look at that when you can listen to it for yourself.” pic.twitter.com/vJoypAc1KE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Pennsylvania’s Democrat governor, Josh Shapiro, was shocked by Biden’s attack against Trump supporters and said he would never insult Americans as “garbage” like Joe Biden did.

BRUTAL: Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro says he’d “never insult” Americans as “garbage,” like Biden just said about Trump supporters. Kamala has not yet condemned this disgusting rhetoric — just hours after she said she was “proud” to serve with Biden. pic.twitter.com/PIusDWgbXc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

MSNBC reporter Jonathan Lemire absurdly claimed Biden’s quote was taken out of context.